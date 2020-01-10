Madden 20 gets a new update that fixes gameplay, franchises and more

Loading...

EA has announced a new update for Madden 20 that includes a number of improvements, including franchise, ultimate teams, gameplay and more.

Check out the key highlights below:

Key Highlights

The run commit mechanic has been updated

Global updates

General stability and connectivity improvements

NFL Player Likeness Updates:

Various comment updates

Franchise Updates

Fixed an issue that prevented some cloud leagues from advancing the week towards the end of the regular season

Fixed an issue with the Customize Lineup tool that prevented the team’s OVR and player count from being updated correctly

A typographical error in the player name in an early retirement message was fixed DEV NOTE: We updated the list of prohibited player names for Face of the Franchise: QB1 mode. This means that you may not be able to create a player avatar with your preferred last name when playing the College Football Championship games. Users can change their player’s name once they have been moved to an NFL team that has no name restrictions.



Gameplay updates

The Run Commit mechanics have been updated to improve the stopping of running games when applied to the correct side of the run in all game styles

Fixed an issue where the comment would trigger a touchdown if a TD was not scored. This was most common in duels right at the goal line

Fixed an issue where the Grab-N-Go feature could be activated when performing backs during RPO games

Fixed several issues that caused players to freeze after TD celebrations

Fixed an issue that could lead to an exploit workaround for Ice the Kicker by launching an incorrect FG game

Playbook updates: Fixed an issue with the defensive alignment of Dime Sugar Weak compared to flipped offensive games Fixed an issue that resulted in a zone change for 4-3 Even 6-1 and 46 Cub vs. Trips TE / Bunch TE led Fixed wrong route in Gun Tight Doubles Zig Under Fixed an issue causing a frozen player in “Close Z Clown” / “Close Z Corner” DEV NOTE: We have more NFL Live AI Play Calling and Playbook updates that reflect the latest data from the end of the NFL season. Stay tuned!



Superstar KO updates

New X-factors added in the Superstar KO Draft Pool Lamar Jackson Nick Bosa Jamal Adams Devin McCourty Chandler Jones Amari Cooper

New legends have been added to the Superstar KO Draft Pool Ed “Too Tall” Jones Brian Urlacher Andre Reed Randall Cunningham



As mentioned earlier, the new update fixes a number of game issues as the development team receives feedback from the community. The update fixes and fixes tons of new issues in the game. This is the key to keeping the community happy and active.

The new Madden 20 update comes at just the right time as more fans and players will play this title as we approach the playoff season in the NFL. The update is currently live on platforms and is trying to make a lot of changes. Let us know if the new update fixes more bugs than breaks.

Source: EA Blog