Madame Tussauds does a great drama and removes Harry and Meghan from the royal family

Loading...

Madame Tussauds heats up a high drama and physically removes statues of Harry and Meghan from the royal family’s wax figure collection.

It follows the decision of the Duchess and Duchess of Sussex to “step down as senior members of the royal family and stand up for financial independence while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen”, which was released on Wednesday via the official Instagram account of the Couple was announced.

The London team of the famous wax museum seemed to have taken this as an opportunity to “edit” the wax version of the royal family accordingly.

This is what it used to look like with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Phillip, William and Kate as well as Harry and Meghan. Madame Tussauds told Mashable that Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are also part of the set, but you just can’t see them here.

Okay, everyone is here.

Image: Victoria Jones / PA Images via Getty Images

And this is how it looks now:

Uh … wow.

Image: Victoria Jones / PA Images via Getty Images

Seriously, there is only one huge field next to the queen:

Subtle.

Image: Victoria Jones / PA Images via Getty Images

In a press release, Madame Tussauds said Harry and Meghan were “separated from the family to reflect their” ongoing new role within the royal institution. ” Whether that means that they are only outside in the hallway or in the basement or are holding up a lampshade, we are not sure. They are no longer physically part of the royal wax family.

“Along with the rest of the world, we are responding to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will step down as high-ranking royals. As of today, Meghan and Harry’s characters will no longer be seen in our royal family.” Steve Davies, general manager at Madame Tussauds in London, said in a statement.

“As two of our most popular and beloved personalities, they will of course continue to play an important role at Madame Tussauds London. We will see what the next chapter has in store for them.”

It is not the first time that Madame Tussauds has made headlines for major drama removals. The wax museum has reportedly removed former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl because she was not “relevant”. Hard.

,