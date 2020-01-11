Madam Rouge saves McDonald's blush when Waller aims for bigger races

“It gives you a real fire in your stomach.”

McDonald dropped Madam Rouge in midfield and followed Isaurian into the race, but had to fight for victory when the Godolphin mare made a good kick at 200m.

“The second horse had me where he wanted me, but I was on a superior horse that day and she did the job,” McDonald said. “She is a really good mare and seems to be getting better and better.”

Robbie Fradd believed that he had the race when he came first on Isaurian, but McDonald had the last chance to get a headshot with Morrissy third.

Isaurian secured a place in the race by winning the Falvelon quality and became the third wildcard to take second place in a Magic Millions race.

Waller believes Madam Rouge will emerge as a Group 1 candidate this year, citing Invincibella, who won the Tatts Tiara last year on Magic Millions Day.

“The way wins her races, I don’t think she’s finished,” said Waller. “We’ll talk to her in autumn, much like we did with Invincibella last year.

“It was a great ride from James. He took no chances and just went out and set sail. It took most of the road, but luckily it got there.

“She was a winner of the last start and now she has what it takes to be a really good horse.”

Madam Rouge likes to be kept fresh and will take a short break before heading for the fall carnival.

“I really think that she can win a good race. I don’t know if it is around 1200 or around 1400, “said Waller.

“We’ll take a look at the Coolmore Classic and Tatts Tiara with her later in the year.”

Waller decided not to compete against his proven Group 1 winner, Invincibella. Later that afternoon, he won the Magic Millions Fillies and Mares three times in a row and received a $ 1 million double.

“I just wanted to separate the two horses, and when Madam Rouge pulled one, it was an easy decision,” said Waller. “I think we will probably be back next year and then contest the mare and mare races.”

