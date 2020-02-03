Mad Max C7 Chevrolet Corvette is totally crazy

This Chevrolet C7 Corvette Stingray left the factory like everyone else, but has since been turned into a wild creation that would be just right in the next Mad Max film.

The Instagram page madmaxc7 describes the wild build. Although we can’t say for sure, it looks like the man behind the project bought a destroyed silver C7 Corvette with a remaining title and set about transforming it.

One of the first changes made to the car involved installing a set of really gigantic wheels and tires that protrude 6 to 8 inches beyond the rear wheel arches. Next, much of the car’s body was removed and replaced with an outer cage that wraps around the front bezel, sides, roof, and rear end.

Also read: moving? The C7 Corvette can be used as a couch transporter

With the crazy steel frame, the car was equipped with a towering rear wing that sits on four custom-made spars. In early January, the exoskeleton and rear wing were all painted black, and more recently the car has been fitted with a bespoke bonnet that reinforces aggression and makes the Corvette look very scary indeed.

We are not convinced that the huge wheel and tire combination ensures the most beautiful ride and the most direct handling, but they certainly give the Vette a unique look. All it needs now is a large LED light bar on the roof so that it can go into the wilderness off-road.