Macy’s doubles on digital growth strategy during the last restructuring

Department store giant Macy’s is once again turning to store closures and job losses to cope with shrinking store sales and shifts in consumer behavior.

On Tuesday, the retailer announced a (other) radical restructuring, including the closure of 125 stores in the coming three years and a 9% reduction in workforce. Macy’s will also close a number of its technology agencies in Cincinnati and San Francisco, eliminating around 2,000 jobs in total. If everything goes according to plan, Macy’s expects to generate around $ 1.5 billion in annual savings, which will be fully achieved by the end of 2022.

Closing stores has become a routine phenomenon in Macy’s survival book. Since 2015, the company has been closing down underperforming stores almost every year, using the savings of a reduced property footprint to focus spending on locations with the greatest growth opportunities, alternative store formats and new digital technology.

The retailer wants to find ways to take advantage of its remaining real estate assets to support its e-commerce activities, which Macy said it generates more than $ 6 billion in revenue per year.

Like other department store chains with deep brick-and-mortar roots, Macy’s has felt the sting of Amazon’s rise and struggled to evolve efficiently as an e-commerce player. Amazon is selling clothing, household items and other basic items from the traditional department store, and brands such as Macy’s are now well aware that its customers are shopping elsewhere.

To meet these ongoing challenges, Macy’s will focus more efforts on acquiring and retaining customers under 40 years of age and expanding its loyalty program and incentives. The company also plans to digitally target and personalize marketing to reach the “occassionalist” shopper.

“We have a number of existing challenges,” Jeff Gennette, CEO of Macy told investors on Wednesday. “But we have a lot on our side.”

Macy’s will continue to use its retail footprint as one of the most important strategic benefits in omnichannel. The retailer wants to optimize the collection and return processes in the store for online customers and improve the digital experiences on his app and website.

Meanwhile, while the retailer continues with a smaller store size called Market by Macy’s, the company will look for real estate outside of shopping centers.

“We are seeing a split of shopping centers,” Gennette said. “The shopping centers at the lower levels continue to fall rapidly.”

Macy’s will also expand improvements to remaining physical stores, as well as investments in merchandising strategies, technology improvements and supply chain optimization. As for the supply chain, Macy said it is redesigning its fulfillment network to better centralize its distribution centers. The company will also introduce a procurement strategy for private labels that it believes should reduce costs and improve speed.

New York City now becomes Macy’s only headquarters. The company will also expand its presence in the Atlanta region, which will serve as the company’s primary technology hub.