MacTel obtains a cybersecurity contract of AU $ 20 million with ATO

Macquarie Telecom has signed an AU $ 20 million contract with the Australian Tax Office (ATO) to provide Internet security (GIS) services and Internet gateway.

Under the initial three-year contract that will begin next year, Macquarie Telecom will deliver its GIS services to ensure the connection between the IT environments of the ATO and the Internet. This will include taking advantage of the security operations center, data centers and ASD-certified cloud computing platforms recently launched by the company.

To support the agreement, the company said it will update its entire government GIS and continue adding to its cybersecurity technology portfolio with additional products.

As a result of the agreement, Macquarie Telecom now expects total group capital spending, excluding the expansion of IC3 East, to be between AU $ 61 million and AU $ 64 million for the financial year 2020.

However, the value of the contract barely makes a dent in the budget of the ATO, after the agency obtained almost AU $ 151 million for three years to improve its data storage and security systems when the federal government transmitted its Economic Outlook and Mid-year fiscal 2019-20.

The ATO recently renewed its IT services management contract with Leidos Australia for another 29 months in November, in an agreement worth AU $ 87 million.

Last year, in March, Leidos escaped being penalized after the ATO faced a series of problems that had affected the tax office since late 2016, including "one-of-a-kind" SAN interruptions, and although the ATO said the problems were rectified, there were more interruptions in the service, which resulted in the ATO website being disconnected.

The government department had to turn off its mainframe and turn it back on in July 2017 when there was an interruption five days after the new financial year.

After that, the department responded with IT promises of "trouble-free operation", as well as with the guarantee of a more "connected and bulletproof" system than ever.

Addressing the Committee on Finance and Public Administration References, the ATO CIO, Ramez Katf and the CDO John Dardo, confirmed that the agency imposed sanctions on DXC Technology, owner of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, the company that was hired as a provider of storage solutions for ATO. for allowing the SAN interruption to occur in the data center.

More recently, in July, ATO services, including its portals and myGov online functions, fell again. Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers called the interruption "a monumental matter" and said the Australian government needed to fix the interruption so people could file their tax returns.

