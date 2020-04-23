Macs with Apple chips are coming in 2021, reports say

Apple will launch Mac computers with its own processors by 2021, Bloomberg reported Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the company is working on three different processors, based on the next iPhone A14, but should be faster. As far as the actual device goes, we should see at least one Mac with Apple chip next year.

The chips are based on ARM architecture and will be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), which manufactures chips for Apple’s iPhone and iPad devices.

The first processors branded Apple will have eight high-performance cores and at least four energy-efficient cores, the report claims. Apple can build processors with more than 12 cores in the future.

It’s unclear which Apple device will get the new processor first, but Bloomberg thinks it’s likely to be a new laptop, as it is difficult for Apple to beat Intel’s performance chips on pro-grade machines such as the Mac Pro , iMac, and the MacBook Pro.

Apple is currently using Intel chips on Mac, iMac and MacBook lineups, but a move to an in-house chip should give the company more control over the performance of its devices. It should also make it easier for Apple to consolidate its apps ecosystem, which is something Apple has been working on for a while (even though Macs with new chips will still run macOS , compared to iOS’s iPhone).

It’s also worth noting that this is a reversal of Apple’s long-term strategy. The company first used PowerPC processors on Mac until 2006, when it switched to Intel processors. The change has set a lucrative season for Apple, with many of its PCs being named some of the best in the world. But today, Apple is reportedly ready to make the switch again due to Intel’s manufacturing challenges and slower chip development.

Reports on Apple’s in-house chips have been around since at least 2018, but the plan – codenamed Kalamata – has not materialized yet.

The report warns that Apple may change or postpone its plans because of the complexity of the project. But given its original plans to have the first of these chips by 2020, it’s also possible that Apple launched a Mac with an in-house processor earlier this year, which will be in line with Apple’s recent prediction analyst Ming- Chi Kuo.

