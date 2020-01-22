Macron filmed shouting at Israeli security forces during his visit to Jerusalem

French President Emmanuel Macron was insulted by Israeli security forces during a trip to Jerusalem.

Mr. Macron visited St. Anne’s Church – a building that is considered to be the territory of France.

Usually, the Israeli police or security are expected not to enter the building, which the Ottomans donated to France in 1856, when requested by a French official.

After the time of IsraelThe dispute broke out today after Israeli security personnel pushed past a French detail and entered the church first.

The footage of the incident was shared online by Parisian journalist Ava Djamshidi:

In the footage you can hear Mr. Macron saying: “We know exactly, everyone knows the rules.

“I don’t like what you did before me. Go outside. Outside.”

He added: “We had a wonderful walk – you did a great job in the city.

“(But) please respect the rules as they have been for centuries – they won’t change with me.”

After the incident, the Israeli police and security agency Shin Bet suggested that the guards had escorted the French president inside “on the terms agreed in advance”.

The statement added: “When the president and delegation ended the visit, he apologized for the incident, shook hands with security personnel, and continued his planned visit to the old town with security officers.”

The status of the website has previously led to public disputes between French leaders and Israeli security.

Former French President Jacques Chirac had a similar confrontation with guards during a visit in 1996.

