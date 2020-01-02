Macquarie engaged in massive class action against Dropbox

Loading...

"Less than 1% of the" 300 million "registered users were likely to be added to the company's paid user base in the year following the year. initial public offering, and internal data from Dropbox had shown that the company was following its budgeted monetization objectives ", the court documents allege.

"Indeed, the company was poised to convert only 1.7 million registered users into paid users in 2018, or about 0.6% of the 300 million announced," the statement said.

The shareholders also allege that the insiders of the company sold shares and earned more than $ 184 million from the IPO.

Investors allege that the underwriters, including Macquarie, helped the company mislead potential shareholders.

"The defendant insurers and their agents and representatives met with potential investors and presented favorable, but materially incorrect and / or misleading, information about the company, its activities, its products, its plans and its financial prospects and / or failed to disclose important information to be disclosed under federal securities laws.

"The underwriting defendants also claimed to conduct an adequate and reasonable" due diligence "investigation into the business, operations, products, plans and prospects of the company."

The shareholders allege that these misleading statements caused them losses.

Dropbox raised approximately US $ 756 million (US $ 1.07 billion) in its float, where the new shares were priced at US $ 21 each. The darling of technology made its debut on the Nasdaq, closing its first day of trading by more than 30% to more than US $ 28.

At one point, its market capitalization was 12 billion US dollars. But the slowdown in Dropbox's revenue growth has seen its share prices fall in recent months to less than US $ 17. It is now worth $ 7.4 billion.

Shareholders say they were also misled in the IPO documents on Dropbox's revenue growth prospects, as they pointed to 40% annual revenue growth in 2016 and 31% in 2017. Its revenue growth has since slowed to 27% in 2018 and is expected to be only 19% for 2019.

According to the shareholder statement, the IPO registration statement said: "Our revenue growth rate has declined in recent periods and may continue to slow in the future."

But the shareholders allege the document, the company and the underwriters "did not disclose what the company's own internal analyzes showed that a deceleration in revenue growth was occurring then".

Macquarie and Dropbox were contacted for comments.

