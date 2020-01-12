macOS Catalina: How to use the new Find My app to locate devices and friends

9to5Mac is brought to you by CleanMyMac X. Find unwanted files, large old files, unused apps, and big memory consumers. You can also use CleanMyMac X to remove malware, unwanted pop-ups, and virus extensions.

macOS Catalina presents a brand new Apple application called Find My. The app is the Mac version of two apps that started on the iPhone and iPad: Find My iPhone and Find My Friends.

Starting with iOS 13 and macOS Catalina, Apple has merged the two location sharing apps in Find My. The new Find My app works on macOS Catalina for location sharing and device tracking without iCloud.com.

To start

Upgrade to macOS Catalina or set up a new Mac? The new Apple Find My app can be found in the Dock at the bottom of your screen. Look for the green circle icon with the blue radar wave. You can also open Find My by clicking the magnifying glass in the upper right corner and typing “Find My” in the search box.

Find my works with Apple’s iCloud service. You can enable and disable the feature from the System Preferences app under Apple ID → iCloud → Find My. The check box will enable and disable your data in the Find My app. You can also select options to see permissions for Mac-specific features:

Find My Mac helps you locate your computer in the event of loss or theft, while preventing anyone from accessing your data

Offline search uses Apple’s network of devices to help you locate your Mac even if it is not connected to the Internet.

People

Now is the time to start using Find My! If you already use Find My Friends or the new Find My app on iPhone or iPad, then Find My on Mac will already be populated by family and friends.

You can invite people to add you to their Find My app with the Share My Location button at the bottom left of the Find My window. Type their contact name, email or phone number, then they can respond to your invitation and possibly share their location.

Position sharing is probably not something you want to do with any knowledge. However, it can be very useful for coordinating with your closest friends and family, and you can always control when and how your location is shared.

At a glance

Find My organizes your friends list by location. For example, the closest contact appears at the top of the list. Do you always prefer to have your partner or your children at the top of the list? You can bookmark any contact to prioritize them on your list.

Find My will display its profile picture, name, location label, time of last location update, and distance from your current location.

Notifications

You can also select an individual contact to see their position on a map. In the map view, you can select the contact, then click the “i” button for more information and options.

You can easily send a message or call your contact, find the route to their location, or even create a notification for the contact. Here’s how notifications work:

Inform yourself or the contact when they change places or when you change places

Notifications can always repeat when location changes or happen only once

If you set a notification for a friend’s position change, he will also receive an alert notifying him of the alert – no sneaky alerts!

This is ideal for automatically informing your partner that you are on the way home or that your children have arrived at school on time.

Configure an alert from your iPhone? Find My on the Mac syncs with iCloud so the same rules apply:

More

Find My on macOS Catalina also lets you control other location sharing settings, including:

labeling place names like work or school

suspension of position sharing

deleting a contact from Find My

Instant access to the Find My service on Mac is really useful in macOS Catalina – no need to load icloud.com or take out your iPhone or iPad to check the service.

Find My is not only useful for sharing the workplace and school with friends and family. I usually check if my aunt is at home before I call her by video with FaceTime. It is also fun to meet your family and friends if you notice that you are unexpectedly nearby.

However, Find My replaces the Find Friends integration that previous versions of macOS included, so the dedicated app replaces the Find Friends widget removed from the Today view of the Notification Center – at least for now.

features

What about tracking your own devices? Find My lets you see where your iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, and Apple Watch are, just like the Find My iPhone app that Find My replaced.

Devices can be more specific than people. Why? People choose a device to share the location, like an iPhone, iPad, or an Apple Watch cell. It’s supposed to show where that person is probably at the moment. Devices are more sensitive in that they show exactly where each person’s device is, not just the one they are using.

stock

Here’s what Find My can do for you or your family’s devices:

Play a sound to help locate a nearby lost device

Find the route to the locations of a lost device

Put a device in lost mode

Erase the device if it cannot be recovered

Find My will also include a visual representation of the device’s battery life. This will give you an idea of ​​whether the missing device is about to disconnect or not.

If you no longer have a device listed in Find My, you can optionally remove it from the Mac app using your Apple ID password. This change will be synced to Find My on your other devices via iCloud.

Find My can be great for locating lost iPhones in sofa cushions, iPads in backpacks or even stolen Apple watches – and now it’s fully integrated with the Mac.

