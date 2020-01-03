macOS Catalina: How to turn your iPad into a second screen with Sidecar

Loading...

Sometimes the best way to get your work done is to expand your canvas with a second screen. It is screen real estate that determines how many apps we can work without changing windows. However, working with two different input methods, such as touch versus mouse and trace, can cause friction.

That's why Apple has built its new Sidecar feature in macOS Catalina. Do you feel cramped on your Mac screen? With Sidecar you can immediately turn your iPad into a second screen – no additional hardware required.

Start it

Sidecar is a brand new feature for using your iPad as a second screen for your Mac. You also do not need the latest tablet or computer to use it.

Sidecar works with many recent iPads and Macs. If you have one of these Macs on macOS Catalina and iPads on iPadOS 13, you can use your iPad as a second screen for your Mac:

iPad

iPad Pro: all models

iPad (6th generation) or higher

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

Mac

MacBook Pro introduced in 2016 or later

MacBook introduced in 2016 or later

MacBook Air introduced in 2018 or later

iMac introduced in 2017 or later, plus iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, end of 2015)

iMac Pro

Mac mini introduced in 2018 or later

Mac Pro introduced in 2019

Sidecar on macOS Catalina and iPadOS 13 also requires that the Mac and iPad use the same iCloud account with two-factor authentication for security.

Your Mac relies on Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Apple's special Handoff function to communicate with the iPad, and you want both screens to be within 30 meters of each other to maintain the wireless connection.

How it works

Ready to expand your Mac screen with your iPad? Bring both screens together and note that Sidecar uses the battery, so stay on if that is a problem.

You can launch Sidecar from the Mac in various ways.

System preferences

Start System Preferences

Select sidecar

Click & # 39; Select Device & # 39; under Connect to and choose your iPad

Menu bar

Click on the icon or in the top right corner of your Mac

Select your iPad under Connect with

Window

Move your mouse cursor over the full screen icon of your current active window in the upper left corner of the app

A menu appears with the option "Move to iPad"

After launching Sidecar, you can drag windows and files from your Mac screen to your iPad. It works just like using a special external monitor.

The productivity benefits are huge. You don't even have to use a touch input or a special keyboard with your iPad. Your Mac's mouse or trackpad and keyboard completely determine the experience.

If you no longer want to use your iPad as a second screen for your Mac, you can disconnect from the icon on your Mac or search your iPad for the disconnect button (a box with a line through it).

Continue

Sidecar is not only a convenient way to expand your screen real estate on your Mac with your iPad. macOS Catalina contains special integration that makes Mac operation from your iPad even easier.

sidebar

Yes, there is a sidebar in Zijspan! It is full of tools for important modifications such as Command and Shift, hiding and showing the Mac menu bar and Dock, switching between the on-screen keyboard and undoing.

Sidebar controls are great for when you pick up your iPad and walk around with your work. Don't forget to stay within 30 feet to stay connected.

The sidebar can be moved or hidden using the Sidecar section in System Preferences on the Mac.

Touch bar

Even if your Mac doesn't have a Touch Bar, Apple & # 39; s display on MacBook Pro keyboards, Sidecar can present a Touch Bar on the screen with your iPad.

This is great for accessing fast controls and other actions, even if you use Sidecar with an iMac or other Mac without a Touch Bar.

You can optionally move or hide the Touch Bar from Sidecar in System Preferences.

Apple Pencil

The iPad is still a giant touchscreen, even in combination with Sidecar. You need an Apple Pencil to manipulate the cursor on the screen without a mouse or keyboard, but multi-touch movements are still available.

Apple highlights various useful gestures for using touch to control your Mac's second viewing experience with Sidecar:

Scrolling: swipe with two fingers

Copy: pinch with three fingers

Cut: pinch twice with three fingers

Paste: squeeze it out with three fingers

Undo: Swipe left with three fingers or double tap with three fingers

Again: swipe to the right with three fingers

The Apple Pencil can also be used to draw or write in Mac apps with the iPad as the input window, and second-generation Apple Pencils can use the new double-tap gesture to perform custom actions.

Multitasking

So what happens to your iPad when it is used as a second screen for your Mac with Sidecar? Good news: it's still your iPad!

You can go back to the home screen on your iPad and use it as you would otherwise access other apps. Your Sidecar session remains active and you can return to the Mac experience with the blue Sidecar app icon on the home screen. This app icon only appears if Sidecar is active.

Sidecar is not only useful to use your iPad to expand your Mac screen space. You can also wirelessly turn your iPad into a mirrored view of your Mac workspace.

This use case is great for presenting content from your Mac to an audience using your iPad. Explore the icon on your Mac menu bar and see which packages work best for you!

