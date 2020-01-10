macOS Catalina: How to backup photos and videos with iCloud Photos

Loading...

Photos and videos are some of our most precious digital data that we never want to lose. This is why macOS Catalina includes the Photos application with an integrated service to back up your photo library. iCloud Photos is the easiest way to manage your personal photo library.

How it works

iCloud Photos syncs photos and videos across all your devices, including edits and albums. For example, you take a photo on your iPhone, it automatically appears on your iPad or Mac.

Apple’s cloud library manager isn’t just great for syncing a library across all your devices. It is also an excellent backup feature.

If you lose your iPhone in the ocean, not all of your photos and videos are lost at sea. All of your beach adventure photos await when you replace your iPhone.

What would you like to know

iCloud Photos works with your Apple ID so your identity is the same on all your devices. These are usually the same email and password that you use for the App Store.

This feature is part of Apple’s iCloud service. This means iCloud Photos uses Apple cloud storage, not device storage – although it can use both.

The important thing to know is that you need to have enough iCloud storage to hold your iCloud photo library. When you start using iCloud Photos, the storage of your iPhone or iPad is no longer a limitation.

Most users will have to pay a monthly fee for enough cloud storage to use iCloud Photos. The right level depends on the size of your photo library and you can always change plans at any time.

Storage plans

ICloud storage plans and pricing vary from country to country. In the United States, plans range from 99 ¢ per month to $ 9.99 per month. Here is each option, billed monthly:

Free – 5 GB

$ 0.99 at 50 GB

$ 2.99 – 200 GB

$ 9.99 – 2 TB

You can see maps from around the world here to see the current plans and prices where you live. Not sure how much storage you need? iCloud will alert you if you need more storage, so it’s okay to start small.

To start

Here’s how to activate iCloud Photos on iPhone or iPad:

Open the Settings app

Tap your name at the top of the list

Tap iCloud → Photos → Toggle iCloud Photos

Repeat this process on each of your devices to start syncing your libraries. Make sure you have the latest software update and the same Apple ID for iCloud on each device.

iCloud Photos also works with the Photos app on Mac:

Open system preferences

Select iCloud

Click on the options next to Photos

Activate iCloud photos

Windows computers can also access iCloud Photos using Apple’s iCloud control panel. Photos and videos can also be viewed on the web from icloud.com / photos.

Manage storage

What if you don’t have enough space on your iPhone for your photo library? iCloud Photos also has a feature for this.

iCloud Photos includes an option to save each photo and video locally to your iPhone, iPad or Mac. This requires more storage on the device in addition to iCloud storage.

The advantage is that you can instantly access iCloud Photos without an Internet connection, but the larger libraries will take up a lot of storage on the device.

If you don’t have enough iPhone, iPad, or Mac storage space for your entire library, iCloud Photos includes an option to optimize storage. Photos and videos are still accessible from the Photos app at all times, but you need an Internet connection to view images at full resolution.

More

If you have a Mac that stays online and powered on, you can even save photos to external storage that backs up to Time Machine for an extra layer of redundancy.

What happens if you accidentally delete a photo? iCloud Photos will delete this photo on all your devices, but you have up to 40 days to recover the photo from the Recently Deleted section of the Photos app.

Personally, I have been an iCloud Photos user since the launch of the feature in 2014. I trust the service with almost 35,000 growing photos and videos – including memories of my two children, holidays, etc.

iCloud Photos doesn’t just sync and save photos and videos captured from my iPhone. My library includes photos and videos imported from other cameras and video cameras. I trust iCloud Photos to be my only, real photo library on all other systems, and the integration iPhone, iPad and Mac is unbeatable.

