Maci Bookout shows family videos on days of snow that make you want to toboggan and build snowmen

Maci Bookout shared their fun family day, when we appreciate winter. Photo credit: MTV

It was a happy day in McKinney’s household today. Teen Mom OG’s star Maci Bookout has shared the cutest video of the family’s “Snow Day”, and even the biggest critics will want to build a snowman.

Maci tagged her video with #something, the three words have become a buzzword for her family while she and Taylor McKinney are working to make their family the best of their lives.

The song that plays in the background is called The Way I Talk by Morgan Wallen and is the perfect choice for this well-made video cut that shows how her family has the best time.

Maci, Taylor and the children play in the snow

In the video we see Taylor and Maci building a snowman together. Both wear several layers of winter clothing to counteract the cold. Her daughter Jayde can be seen in pink and helps with the snowman.

Jayde had a great sleigh ride with Taylor on an icy hill. Your exciting ride on the frozen pavement looked like a lot of fun.

Maverick was also seen in the snow day video as he slid down an ice-covered hill. He also loved making and throwing snowballs in the background.

Check out the fun day of the Teen Mom family below.

Maci keeps sharing things that matter

Maci is often rightly considered one of the more boring teen mom stars. Although she has had a lot of drama with ex-Ryan Edwards in the past, she and Taylor McKinney have been moving forward happily for some time now.

The teen mom couple regularly share moments they are proud of, especially when they involve their children. Maci and Taylor rarely have a drama and are increasingly showing how happy and successful their family has been.

And although that’s not as juicy and eye-catching as many of her co-stars, we can’t help but love Maci and Taylor’s health and dedication to the family. The McKinneys share some of their family adventures and it’s always a pleasure to see them.

Maci often shares videos of his children’s wrestling matches, family outings and fun days with them.

You have done a lot to celebrate and enjoy the winter months. Today’s snow day is another video the McKinney family can be proud of and it looked like a lot of fun!