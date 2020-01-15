(Photo: EST Fest / Chris Goody)

Kelly machine gun offered hints of a Travis Barker-produced a pop-punk album in recent weeks. Now the musician has finally revealed his name.

The duo hit Beats 1 to chat with Zane Lowe about the upcoming release. MGK had previously confirmed to the host in December that the album would include a stacked collection of collaborations with plans to delete it in the first quarter of 2020.

Earlier today, Machine Gun Kelly announced that something was going to happen later. Writing, “announcement coming today just to start the year … can you guess what it is 🤐”

Before the name was revealed, MGK had released studio clips in recent weeks. With Barker, Escape from fate guitarist Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft and more, each article titled “Untitled Pop Punk Album”. Having reached the 20th session today, MGK has finally filled this title.

Today, Barker and MGK went to the Beats 1 studio to chat with Lowe where the latter revealed that the album would be called Tickets To My Downfall. So rest blink-182 fans because there will only be one untitled pop-punk project.

MGK then shared the revelation with a two-second clip from the interview, writing, “The untitled pop punk project has a name. 👀👂🏼 @travisbarker ”

He immediately followed him with just the name in case the fans didn’t understand it in the short clip.

He also went on Instagram to joke about the short duration of the clip, writing, “Do you want to watch the most boring video ever?” 🧐 #TicketsToMyDownfall “next to a video of him watching him.

More on the pop-punk album Machine Gun Kelly

With only six months to go since the release of his fourth feature, Hotel Diablo, Machine Gun Kelly continues to defy expectations in more ways than one with the promise of a pop-punk album in 2020. First teased as a rock album in the middle of studio sessions with Travis Barker, black bear, Goody grace, Mod Sun and more, MGK has updated their plans for a pop-punk album.

Keeping this promise, the musician dropped “why are you here” in mid-December, who then made his live debut on his XXMAS show in his hometown with co-writer Grace. With the release of the new single, MGK cited him as inspiring to take this path of “all instruments (and) of live singing” and confirmed with Beats 1 that the next album was in preparation with Barker.

MGK and Barker have already worked together alongside YUNGBLUD on the track of the Diablo hotel “I think I’m fine”. Embracing this chemistry once again, MGK revealed that the singer would return for this album.

Kells also revealed other previous blackbear collaborators, Trippie Redd and Young thug will join him on the new project. MGK did not stop there, however, indicating its wish list of collaborations Attila singer Fronz and the used singer Bert McCracken. MGK concluded the interview by confirming the release of Barker’s new pop-punk, Tickets To My Downfall, which will arrive in early 2020 between January and March.

Are you happy for Machine Gun Kelly’s new pop-punk album? Let us know in the comments below.

