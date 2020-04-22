Machine Gun Kelly has raised the bar 10 times for live performances

(Photo by: Jordan Wozy)

Machine gun Kelly has gone from club frenzy to rocking arenas and festivals, but the passion he puts into his live shows has never declined. With each set, he leaves everything on stage and continues to raise the bar for his live shows.

Proving his creativity knows no bounds, he has resorted to hotboxing in his car and taking advantage of the acoustics in his bathroom amid the current pandemic. But when armed with a microphone and a crowd, MGK takes that to a whole new level.

From his humble beginnings to the present, here are 10 of Machine Gun Kelly’s most iconic performances that show he’s always over the moon.

1. Make a stage of the whole room

Like many, Machine Gun Kelly paid his dues by starting with smaller clubs. With rooms filled to the brim, the rapper stormed the stage to give everything he had. Not one to hold back by the limits of your typical stage, MGK often crowded around the room (sometimes literally with the help of producer and hype man Brandon “Slim” Allen and fans), scaled balconies and beams and then dove back into the sea ​​of ​​fans below. While EST and its locations have grown since then, it still maintains that level of interaction, crowdsurfing, and scale stages in a whole new way.

2. Throw down on Warped Tour

Machine Gun Kelly performed only a handful of shows Warped Tour in 2011, but he certainly left his mark with an energetic set and a hilarious wink flashing-182. He returned in 2012, earned his rightful place in the lineup and proved he can throw with Warped veterans. Kells later took the stage with Sleeping with sirens for their collaboration “Alone” the following year. It didn’t stop there when he joined Linkin Park for “Bleed It Out” in 2014 and We the kings for a Jimmy Eat World cover and “Wild Boy” in 2016. He even showed up at the last Warped show next YUNGBLUD to close the chapter on 25 years of punk rock summer camp.

3. Representing the underdogs at WrestleMania

In 2012, MGK made sure you got the performance opportunity of a lifetime thanks to John Cena. After recording MGK’s “Invincible” on the way to WrestleMania 28, Cena brought out the rapper during his WWE Raw monologue. He invited him to play in the ring in Miami before recording it The stone. Accompanied by Skylar Gray, MGK and Slim were on the podium during one of the biggest annual sporting events. MGK ended with a speech of his own and took the opportunity to stand up for the underdogs like him, despite the response from the crowd.

4. Performing with an orchestra

Participate in like twenty one pilots, Fall backwards and Brendon Urie, MGK took the stage at the inaugural Alternative Press Music Awards in 2014. Supported by the Cleveland Contemporary Youth Orchestra, he threw himself into a catharsis of “See My Tears”. MGK and his band literally put everything on stage and increased energy with electrically charged riffs and emotional delivery of the Lace Up track that seamlessly merged into the arrangement.

5. Stripping songs for acoustic takes

Machine gun Kelly has blurred genre lines throughout his career, and it will be hard to find many other rappers who can seamlessly convert the flow of some of their most spitfire lines into a stripped-down performance. We’ve seen the softer side of MGK over the years and knocked out recent tracks Bloom and Hotel Diablo are definitely strummed on an acoustic guitar, but MGK was one step ahead in 2016 when he hit Orlando’s Park Ave CDs. Backed up by his band, the group shook things off on a mix of energetic songs Fuck it mixtape (“Almost”, “Blue Skies”, “Rolling Stone”, “Thoed Ass”) and Wiz Khalifa collab “Mind Of A Stoner.” The result proved that his artistry extends beyond the need for a packed location to connect to his base.



6. Directly support Fall Out Boy

Machine Gun Kelly hit the road in the fall of 2018 Fall Out Boy as direct support for them MANIA tour. While FOB has recruited everyone black bear to Wiz over previous runs and MGK has risen along the podium Limp Bizkitsome were thrown out by the matchup. MGK continued to prove that he didn’t need a genre and took to the stage as if it were his own headliner show. The rapper rolled through the highlights of his discography and turned out to be the perfect warm-up. Set off amid the infamous diss track exchange with EminemKells even debuted with the then-retired ‘Rap Devil’ in the former home state of Michigan. The movement and overall energy of his tour set showed that he didn’t have to go on last to prove his chops and steal the show.

7. Exchange space with his drummer for a Mötley Crüe cover

About a year ago, Machine Gun Kelly pinched skinny jeans and platform boots to portray Tommy Lee in Netflixs Motley Crue biopic The earth. As his first lead role he played everything in preparation and recruited his own drummer JP “Rook” Cappelletty as his teacher. MGK nailed that signature drumstick swirl and took what he learned from the screen and applied it onstage for his summer Hotel Diablo tour. With one of his striking scenes in the background, he hit the kit for “Shout At The Devil” while Rook picked up the microphone to keep the audience hyped.

8. Hosting of epic pop-ups

As we already know, Machine Gun Kelly can become a stage anywhere. From those balcony dives to just grabbing the microphone at a bar, he’s proven his spontaneity. However, with the alt-driven “I think I’m okay” traction wins and now one Travis Barker– produced pop-punk album Tickets to my doom along the way he has become even more grim. From crowd surfing in the Roxy to the collab, playing with Barker for “What’s My Age Again?” Bee Emo Nite LA and even teasing future matches, MGK continued to keep us all sharp in the best way.

9. Play Hotel Diablo a month after it came out

As a scene, we are very familiar with tours where bands celebrate the anniversary of iconic parts in their discography by playing them front to back. However, Machine Gun Kelly didn’t want to wait ten years or more to give fans the full album treatment, so he did it weeks after he released his last one, Hotel Diablo. He started his sixth annual EST Fest with the immersive experience. He played it through only once and told AltPress that the crowd in the city was the only place that made sense. “You really have to take a trip to get here, so you can only come if you really want to come here,” he shares. “So if you find it, I’ll give it to you.”

10. Tribute

In the summer, MGK and YUNGBLUD struck The Late Late Show with James Corden for an electrical version of “I think I’m fine.” The duo fed each other’s energy during the high octane number and took advantage of screen time to pay tribute to the victims of two mass shootings that took place the days before. Each musician turned his guitars, supporting Dayton and El Paso respectively by etching the cities with tape. The move showed that the rapper is not afraid to use his platform to make a message heard loud and clear.

What is your favorite Machine Gun Kelly live performance? Let us know in the comments below.