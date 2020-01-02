MacBook Pro up to $ 999 discount, Powerbeats Pro, more

Loading...

The Apple event at Best Buy reaches $ 999 on MacBook Pro, plus deals for Powerbeats Pro and a new Twelve South sale at Amazon. Go to all of our top choices below and more in today's 9to5Toys lunch break.

Best Buy Apple Store Event costs $ 999 from MacBook Pro

Best Buy has launched a new Apple Shopping event to start 2020 with the highlight being deals on MacBook Pro and iPad Pro. Best Buy is the MacBook Pro promotion up to $ 999 from different models. Our top choice is the 15-inch version with 1 TB of storage space for $ 2,800. That's $ 999.01 off the original price and the best we've seen with $ 200. Striking features include a 15-inch Retina display, Touch Bar, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a battery life of up to 10 hours. View the rest of today's sales here.

Powerbeats Pro offers a real wireless design

Amazon offers Beats Powerbeats Pro from Apple fully wireless earbuds in all colors $ 200. That's less than the usual $ 250 price tag and with our previous listing, as well as the Amazon price forever. Powerbeats Pro delivers the latest audio from Apple and offers up to 24 hours of playback time and a fully wireless design made for workouts. Apple & # 39; s H1 chip makes it easy to pair quickly and you can enjoy greater range and features such as Hey Siri. Visit our practical assessment for more.

Twelve South New Year sale

Amazon has a number of discounts on Twelve South products this morning, with the BookArc for MacBooks as headliner on $ 46. It sells regularly for $ 60 with today's deal that matches our previous listings and is the best price there is at around $ 10. The stylish MacBook dock from Twelve South has a matching silver or space gray aluminum design. It is particularly ideal for setups in clamshell mode where a reliable MacBook dock is essential. Find more Twelve South offers here.

Best trade-in deals

