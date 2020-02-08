MacBook Pro battery replacement: everything you need to know

Does the battery of your MacBook Pro disappoint? It may have been good when you bought it for the first time, but it’s not uncommon for you to encounter serious problems with charging times, battery power, or malfunctions. These are signs that the battery of your MacBook Pro may need to be replaced.

However, replacing a new battery isn’t always as easy as removing the old battery and snapping a new version into place: it depends on the type of your MacBook Pro and what’s going wrong. Here you will find everything you need to know.

Built-in batteries (from 2009)

If you have a MacBook Pro whose model is mid-2009 or newer, the battery is already installed. It is not advisable to replace these glued batteries yourself. There’s not even an easy way to reach the battery without disassembling the MacBook. The end? This is a task that is best left to the professionals.

To replace these batteries, find a local Apple store and call them for information on how to replace the battery. They have specialists who are able to make an appointment and do the work. Apple also has authorized service providers trained to properly replace built-in batteries. If there is no Apple store nearby, or if you would like to return it as soon as possible, contact your local authorized retailer to find out which battery replacement services are available.

Note that the Apple One Year Limited Warranty covers a broken battery cover, which saves costs. The AppleCare Protection Plan also replaces all batteries that fall below 80 percent of their original capacity. Otherwise, you will have to pay a fee for the new battery and replacement service.

Apple’s free replacement program

For the 13-inch MacBook Pro (without Touch Bar), which was manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017, there is a special offer for the replacement of batteries. Some of these models had a defect that caused the battery to be expanded. This is not a major hazard (they don’t explode or nothing), but it can cause numerous battery problems.

As a result, Apple will replace the batteries with each of these pros for free. If you think your Pro model is suitable, check your serial number on the Apple website. Apple gives you valuable information on how to replace the battery if this option works for you.

In June 2019, Apple also announced that certain other MacBook Pro models could suffer from defective batteries that Apple would replace free of charge. To find out if your device is affected, click the Apple logo in the upper left corner of the MacBook Pro screen, then click About this Mac. If you see “MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015)” in the pop-up window, you may be affected. You need to copy the serial number from this window and paste it on the appropriate Apple page to find out if you can get a free battery change.

Replaceable batteries (before 2009)

Around ten years ago, Apple started switching from replacement batteries to “built-in” batteries that are literally integrated into the MacBook framework. Apple’s reasoning was clear: built-in batteries were more compact, safer for consumers, and allowed them to slim down MacBooks. However, you cannot replace a built-in battery yourself. Only older MacBook Pros with replaceable batteries are really suitable for DIY replacement.

So how do you know if your model has a removable battery? There are two simple qualifications. MacBook Pro models with removable batteries are:

Models prior to mid-2009, when the battery change first occurred on the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops

Models without retina displays

If your older Pro complies with these qualifications, check the bottom of the case and you are likely to find a removable battery that is held by a screwed or latched cover. Buy a new battery for your model and you can quickly replace it yourself. The price of a new battery is between $ 50 and $ 80, depending on the model.

2018 and future MacBook battery replacement

A clue to the future: Apple is starting to change how easy it is to access built-in batteries. In the past, built-in models had stuck on batteries that were difficult to remove and required the aluminum case to be replaced completely (another reason not to try it out at home). In the latest models, Apple is trying a new approach where the batteries can be removed with special tools and replaced with new glue without having to replace the entire case.

This feature is currently only available for MacBook Air models from 2018 onwards. However, it may happen with future MacBook Pro models that Apple has planned. While we don’t know if Apple will change the battery replacement fees, the change should at least speed up the process and make it more widely available.

