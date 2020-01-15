Save on LG’s MacBook Pros, Apple Watch bands and UltraWide displays in today’s 9to5Toys lunch break. You will find all this and more just below.

MacBook Pros from $ 1,140 in both sizes

Today only, Woot offers the 2018 Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro in certified refurbished condition $ 1,140. For comparison, this model sells closer to $ 1,700 in new condition and $ 1,489 in renovation directly from Apple. Today’s offers are $ 20 less than our previous mention. Upgrade to the 15 inch model from $ 1,700, which represents up to $ 670 off the regular rate.

Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro features a Retina display, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a Force Touch touchpad. Ideal for consuming or creating content on the go. Includes one year warranty.

Get three best-selling Apple Watch bands for $ 8.50

Amazon offers a pack of 3 Apple Watch straps of different sizes and colors for $ 8.50. For comparison, most of these ads typically cost $ 12 and more than $ 15. Today’s offer is the second best price we’ve ever seen. There are four different sizing options for the Apple Watch Series 1-5. These sport bracelets are made of “soft silicone” and have a design comparable to the official Apple options, for a fraction of the price.

LG’s stylish 34-inch HDR monitor goes on sale

Today only B&H offers LG’s 34-inch UltraWide HDR 1440p monitor for $ 399. For comparison, it generally sells for more than $ 750 at retailers like Newegg. We already saw it drop to $ 650 in September.

With a beautiful 34-inch UltraWide panel, this screen offers plenty of space for multitasking, gaming, Final Cut editing, and more. Notable features include HDMI, DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt 3 support, as well as an aluminum design that will fit your configuration perfectly.

