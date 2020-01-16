MacBook Air versus Surface Laptop 3: which laptop determines the roost?

Riley Young / Digital Trends

If you are looking for a regular 13-inch laptop with solid performance, Apple and Microsoft both have offers designed to entice you to open your wallet. The eternal rivalry of these venerable technical giants sees the MacBook Air competing against the brand new Surface Laptop 3. But what is the better device? That is the score that we want to achieve.

Design

Riley Young / Digital Trends

The MacBook Air looks like its original version, albeit with a slightly thinner chassis and smaller edges. It matches Apple’s usual design aesthetics that are elegant and not at all flashy, and the company offers the notebook in gold, silver and space-gray color schemes. The Surface Laptop 3 has a few changes compared to its predecessor, including a slightly larger trackpad and the introduction of all-metal chassis in addition to the usual Alcantara fabric finish.

Both are extremely well-built laptops, with a rigid aluminum chassis and no flexing or bending. The MacBook Air is a bit thicker than the Surface Laptop 3 at 0.61 inches vs. 0.57 inches, but they weigh almost the same at 2.75 vs. 2.79 pounds to 2.84 pounds (depending on finish).

The MacBook Air uses the third-generation butterfly keyboard from Apple that responds but has very shallow keys. The Surface Laptop 3 keyboard has considerably more travels and is just as spicy, making it by far our favorite input option. At the same time, the huge Force Touch touchpad of the MacBook Air is excellent, while the smaller Precision touchpad of the Surface Laptop 3 is good but can’t quite keep up; we think Microsoft could have been a little more spacious with its size. However, Microsoft’s laptop benefits from a touchscreen and Surface Pen support, making it more flexible.

Connectivity is another important difference. The MacBook Air has only two USB-C ports, but both support Thunderbolt 3 for transfer rates of up to 40 Gbps. The Surface Laptop 3 has a USB-A 3.0 port, a USB-C port and a Surface Connect port for charging and docking. The lack of Thunderbolt 3 makes Microsoft’s laptop less flexible in terms of external display and support for GPU enclosures, but you don’t need that many dongles.

Performance

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13-inch in Sandstone Joel Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Performance is an important distinction between these two laptops. The MacBook Air is built around Intel’s low-power Y-series dual-core CPUs that focus on saving the battery and reducing heat rather than pure speed. The Surface Laptop 3 picked up Intel 10th generation quad-core processors. This makes the Microsoft laptop much faster and better able to fulfill demanding tasks in the field of productivity and content creation.

Storage performance, however, is a win for the MacBook Air. Both machines rely on fast PCIe solid state drives (SSDs), but Apple tends to use the absolutely fastest SSDs available. The MacBook Air is therefore faster in accessing and storing data, although the difference in real-life use will be minimal unless you are dealing with very large files.

Display quality is an area where both Apple and Microsoft excel. At least, that’s usually the case with MacBooks, which usually enjoy superior screens with wide and accurate colors, excellent contrast and high brightness. The MacBook Air is unfortunately a bit of an exception, given the average scores across the board despite a Retina resolution of 2,560 x 1,600. But here too the Microsoft device is a bit of a letdown. The 2,256 x 1,504 screen is sharp enough, but the disappointing color accuracy cannot compete with devices such as the MacBook Pro or Dell XPS 15.

Portability

Riley Young / Digital Trends

None of these laptops weigh heavily or take up too much space in your backpack, given that they have almost identical weights. The Surface Laptop 3 is slightly heavier at 2.79 pounds to 2.84 pounds compared to the MacBook’s 2.75 pounds, but there’s hardly anything in it. The same applies to their dimensions: the MacBook Air comes at 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches, while the Surface Laptop 3 is 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches. You will be happy to take these laptops with you.

The battery life is also comparable. The MacBook Air achieved a very average battery life, after about eight hours of surfing the web and watching 10 hours of video in our review. Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop 3 succeeded in seven to eight hours in light use. Our assessment unit was the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 instead of the 13-inch version, but Microsoft gives identical estimates of the battery life on its website.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 proves that performance counts

The MacBook Air starts at $ 1,099 and comes with 8 GB RAM and a 128 GB SSD. The Surface Laptop 3 starts with a slightly cheaper $ 999 for comparable specifications.

If you want to get the most out of your MacBook Air, you can purchase one with a 1.6 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 16 GB memory and a 1 TB SSD for $ 1,899. The Surface Laptop 3 can now go to an Intel Core i7 chip, 16 GB memory and a 1 TB SSD. However, the meatier processor raises the asking price to $ 2,399.

In general, the Surface Laptop 3 is just as beautiful and well-built as the MacBook Air, but is considerably faster. It is expensive if you increase the configuration, but you get what you pay for in this case.

