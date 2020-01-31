Macarthur FC in talks to kick off the season with Juventus friendly

Paulo Dybala could be part of Juventus’ travel company to Australia. Credit: AP

If an agreement is reached, this would be Juventus’ first visit to Australia since the International Champions Cup 2016 in Melbourne and for the first time in six years when they competed against the A-League All Stars in ANZ Stadium in August 2014 Olympic Park that day, but could potentially attract even more visitors in 2020, since he has won five Italian titles since then and signed Ronaldo, one of the best-known athletes in world sports.

However, the location for the proposed friendly game has not yet been determined. The ANZ stadium is to be renovated at the beginning of July this year.

Sources who are aware of the negotiations indicate that the game will be played at the ANZ stadium with a capacity of 83,000 at the end of July, which would delay the start of the renovation work by a few weeks. The alternative is a game at Bankwest Stadium in early August that, with a capacity of only 30,000, would not meet demand.

As of Friday, the state government had no plans to postpone the renovation of the ANZ stadium, which was closed on June 27 due to renovations. This would make the Bankwest Stadium the only possible venue, and the Juventus game would have to fit into an already heavily used stadium. Schedule in the stadium with NRL games on August 1st and 8th.

The Sydney Cricket Ground with 48,000 seats is a third option, but the venue is not ideal for football.

However, a lack of suitable venues in Sydney would not prevent Juventus from touring Australia, as the Italian champions would also consider playing Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium in the pre-season.

In November, Tony Sage, the owner of Perth Glory, announced that his club was involved in talks to bring the Italian giants to Western Australia. This has been a success for European clubs in recent years, where Chelsea and Manchester United have played friendly matches against Perth last year.

“We made a fantastic video inviting teams to Perth that we broadcast with Manchester United, the Grand Final and Chelsea, along with information about Perth,” Sage told Football Nation Radio in November.

“We also used this video to seduce Juventus and it looks like they will come here with Ronaldo in August 2020, and that’s after the euros next year.” It worked out with Juventus, hopefully we’ll get the end of next week and can officially announce that they’re coming out, so we’re trying to outweigh our weight over here. “

As part of the Macarthur proposal, Juventus will compete against a local All Stars team for a legendary team of former star players at Campbelltown Stadium. The Juve legend team could be composed of Alessandro Del Piero, Pavel Nedved, David Trezegeut and Ciro Ferrara to play against a local All Stars team affiliated with the Macarthur FC Charles Perkins Soccer Academy and the former Socceroos coach Frank Farina is being trained.

