Macarons et Madeleines announces closure after nine years

Macarons et Madeleines, a beloved bakery with French-inspired pastry, announced on Monday that it will close its Wellington West store.

“It is with a heavy heart to all our friends and customers that we have to say goodbye after almost 9 years of operation,” the store wrote in a message on its Facebook page.

“Owning a pastry shop is a 24-hour experience and we are happy for what we have achieved. However, operational costs and persistent staff shortages have become a heavy burden to work with.”

Owner Stephan Éthier and partner Julie Picard started Macarons et Madeleines as a home business in 2011, before opening their gray-white Paris-inspired store on Wellington Street West in 2014. The company served croissants, apple flaps, eclairs and, of course, macarons and madeleines.

“There are a billion flavors of macarons. I keep changing them depending on inspiration, “Éthier, a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef, told this newspaper in 2014.” We also have preserves – strawberry and blueberry jam, ground cherry jam – and vanilla that I made. To start with, everything we want to do is very small, but very good. “

The last day of the pastry is Sunday, February 16.

“We warmly thank you for the support you have given us in our desire to deliver classic French pastries in Ottawa,” the company said.

“It has been a pleasure serving you and the community over the years. Thank you for giving us your parties. “

