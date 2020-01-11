Mac Pro Meets Important Need for Apple's Business Goals

Loading...

The Mac Pro was recently launched with great fanfare after years of speculation about functionality, price and design. Although the price of the machine and its upgrade options caused some uproar, it certainly has its place in the IT world. After looking at all the information on the machine, looking at the reviews and thinking about its place in the business, here is an overview of the Mac Pro from a business perspective.

Easy repairs and upgrades

One of the biggest complaints about Apple laptops / desktops in recent years is the difficulty of repairing them. Many components are expensive enough to make repairing them uneconomical. With the new Mac Pro, we’ve seen a return to the modular format that made the Mac Pro such a popular computer before. As an example, upgrading the RAM is incredibly simple.

Apple even has an entire section on the Mac Pro website on the parts you can trade. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a page like this on Apple.com. You can replace RAM, PCIe cards, I / O cards, power, SSD, and add additional storage.

As your needs change, the Mac Pro will last longer if you can upgrade your hardware as you grow. RAM prices certainly drop over time, so instead of paying too much for what you don’t need today, you can wait until your needs change or prices go down. If you want to learn more about the PCIe cards you can install, see this support document. Repairability and easy upgrades are the key factors that business customers will love the Mac Pro for.

Portability

The portability of the Mac Pro is one of the main reasons why some IT departments will want to deploy it. Depending on the type of organization you have, you may have temporary workspaces, customer projects on site, etc. In the past, you had to buy a MacBook Pro and overpay for mobile components when you didn’t need it. With the wheels of the Mac Pro, you can charge it and take it easily wherever you want. You couldn’t do that with an iMac or an iMac Pro. For temporary projects and mobile platforms, the Mac Pro can be a good option for balancing scalability and portability.

Mac Pro Business Use Case: Accessibility

I’m not an expert here, but my friend Steven Aquino looked at how the Mac Pro could impact accessibility.

Whatever the price, these wheels can be perfect from a handicap point of view. Imagine that you work in a high-end production studio and that you have physical engine delays that make it difficult to move your workstation. You may have to move your new Mac Pro around the room to collaborate with someone – or you work with remote colleagues – but you don’t have the strength or dexterity to lift the machine. You could certainly ask for help, but there is another solution.

I’m a big fan of Steven’s work, so I highly recommend you check out this blog. He is the resident expert for Apple and accessibility.

Conclusion on Mac Pro and the enterprise

The Mac Pro is not for everyone. It is not for many people. But the people for whom the computer is made, it is the only computer which will meet the needs. The Mac Pro shows that Apple still believes in creations, which is important for the company. This shows that Apple is ready to go back to what has worked. As someone who has deployed thousands of Macs in their lifetime for end users, I love seeing Apple re-create products for niche use cases.

