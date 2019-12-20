Mac Pro: all possible external display configurations

Loading...

The Mac Pro 2019 contains an enormous amount of power. It is designed to pair with the 6K Pro Display XDR (up to six of them) but it can also push up to a dozen 4K screens. Read along for all possible external display configurations with the Mac Pro.

Apple has shared the external viewing capabilities with the Mac Pro in a support document, and as you will probably guess, the limits depend on your GPU setting.

Mac Pro: here are all possible external display configurations

Here are the options based on 6K, 5K and 4K screens. Read more about which ports you should use to make these settings.

6K screens

Two Pro Display XDR & # 39; s or 6K screens with resolutions of 6016 x 3384 at 60 Hz when connected to a single Radeon Pro 580X MPX module, Radeon Pro Vega II MPX module or Radeon Pro Vega II Duo MPX module.

Four Pro Display XDR & # 39; s or 6K screens with resolutions of 6016 x 3384 at 60 Hz when connected to two Radeon Pro Vega II MPX modules.

Six Pro Display XDR & # 39; s or 6K screens with resolutions of 6016 x 3384 at 60 Hz when connected to two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo MPX modules

5K is displayed

Two 5K screens with 5120 x 2880 resolutions at 60 Hz when connected to a single Radeon Pro 580X MPX module.

Three 5K screens with 5120 x 2880 resolutions at 60 Hz when connected to a single Radeon Pro Vega II MPX module.

Four 5K screens with 5120 x 2880 resolutions at 60 Hz when connected to a single Radeon Pro Vega II Duo MPX module.

Six 5K screens with 5120 x 2880 resolutions at 60 Hz when connected to two Radeon Pro Vega II MPX modules or Radeon Pro Vega II Duo MPX modules.

4K screens

Six 4K screens with resolutions of 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz when connected to a single Radeon Pro 580X MPX module or Radeon Pro Vega II MPX module.

Eight 4K screens with 3840 x 2160 resolutions at 60 Hz when connected to a single Radeon Pro Vega II Duo MPX module.

Twelve 4K screens with resolutions of 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz when connected to two Radeon Pro Vega II MPX modules or Radeon Pro Vega II Duo MPX modules.

