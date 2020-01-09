Loading...

Mac Miller (September 7) (Photo: Mac Miller / Warner Bros Records)

Mac miller has an album which was to be the companion of his last album Swimming.

The rapper’s posthumous record, Circles, will be released on January 17 and was written by Miller at the time of his death.

According to the post announcing the album, the two albums were distinct but complementary in their sound and intended to work together with the concept being essentially “Swimming In Circles”.

Miller worked with Jon Brion before his tragic death. Thereafter, Brion continued to work on the production of the album based on the discussions they had during the writing.

“After his death, Jon devoted himself to finishing circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm, “wrote the Miller family. “We are so grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting this body of work to work.

The family’s post highlights the difficulty of deciding how to get the word out, and ultimately will not post any other articles about it on Miller.

“It’s a complicated process that doesn’t have the right answer. No clear path. We just know it was important to Malcolm that the world hear it. “

You can see the post below.

Circles. January 17.

A message shared by Mac (@macmiller) on January 8, 2020 at 8:00 am PST

Mac Miller died of an overdose related to a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol on September 7, 2018. After his death, many musicians expressed their condolences to the family and fans of Miller, a cache of performers remembering the rapper for his deadly songs, energetic energy performances and effervescent spirit. Ariana Grande wrote a sincere tribute, and Lil xan even expressed a desire to become sober.

