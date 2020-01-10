Loading...

Ahead of the upcoming Mac Miller LP, circles, the deceased rapper’s family unveiled his first posthumous single “Good News”, accompanied by the video clip. The six-minute clip, released on January 9, is recorded with excerpts from Miller in a recording studio and takes viewers on a trippy ride through ethereal animated scenes such as a sunset, the ocean, and space.

Meanwhile, Miller’s photo and video clips make him dance, play instruments and perform while he complains about the ups and downs of fame. “Good news, good news, good news / That’s all they want to hear,” he says. “No, they don’t like you when I’m down / But when I fly, oh / It makes them so uncomfortable / So different, what’s the difference?”

Miller’s album is released on January 17, more than a year after the musician died of an apparent overdose at the age of 26. In an Instagram post, his family opened up the meaning behind his new music and wrote: “At the time of his death, Malcolm was well into recording his accompanying album Swimming, entitled circles. Two different styles that complement each other, complete a circle – Swimming in circles was the concept. “They showed his fans appreciation and added:” It was important for Malcolm for the world to hear it. . . Thank you to all fans who have supported him over the years. We miss him. “View Miller’s video for” Good News “above.