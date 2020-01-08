Mac Miller Estate releases posthumous album titles with title

Loading...

Image source: Getty / Scott Dudelson

The legacy of Mac Miller continues. On Wednesday, the estate of the late rapper announced that his posthumous album, circles, will be issued on January 17. “At the time of his death, Malcolm was very busy recording his accompanying album at Swimming, entitled circles, “Miller’s family wrote in an Instagram post.” Two different styles that complement each other and complete a circle – Swimming in circles was the concept. “

They also explained how producer Jon Brion, who worked on the album before his death, focused on completing the collection of songs. “This is a complicated process that does not have a good answer. No clear path,” she added. “We just know it was important for Malcolm that the world heard. Thanks to all the fans who have supported him over the years. We miss him.”

The news comes more than a year after the musician died of an apparent overdose on September 7, 2018; he was 26. Shortly thereafter he earned his very first Grammy nomination for his LP Swimmingfollowed by a posthumous performance on the song “Time” with Kali Uchis and Anderson. Paak’s band, Free Nationals.