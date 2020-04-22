Mac: How to transform your House app wallpaper

The Residence application features the selection to increase a custom wallpaper, on the other hand, if you’ve done this on your Iphone, you might have recognized it does not sync to Mac (or iPad). Adhere to along for how to change your Household application wallpaper on Mac.

If you have customized your Property application wallpaper on your Apple iphone, it’s the exact approach on iPad, faucet the Home icon in the top rated still left, and swipe down to the wallpaper picker. But on Mac, the user interface is a bit distinct and the similar ways never use. Let’s look at two techniques to improve your Mac’s Dwelling application wallpaper for a nice personalised HomeKit working experience.

Mac: How to adjust your Dwelling app wallpaper

Choice 1

Open up the Dwelling application on your Mac If you have a image you’d like to use on the desktop, you drag it right into the Residence application

Selection 2

With the Household app open, simply click on Edit in the menu bar at the leading Now click Edit Home… Scroll down to come across the wallpaper configurations Scroll to the ideal to get the alternative to use a customized image

Now scroll down to the wallpaper segment, then scroll to the far suitable:

