MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar offers a variety of shortcuts depending on each application, but sometimes it doesn’t work as expected. Users may eventually experience unexpected behaviors, such as deadlocks or specific unresponsive buttons.

If this has happened to you, know that you can fix it without having to restart your Mac, so follow the repair procedure for the Touch Bar when it stops working.

Mac: how to fix and restart the Touch Bar when it stops working

Note that this process has only been tested on macOS Catalina, and we do not guarantee that it will work with other versions of the operating system.

You don’t need to download any special software or anything like that. Instead, just open the Terminal which is preinstalled on your Mac.

You can find the Terminal application by searching for it with Spotlight or also in the Finder> Applications> Utilities folder.

With the terminal open, you must type the following commands:

sudo pkill TouchBarServer;

sudo killall “ControlStrip”;

You can either enter them, or copy and paste the two commands together. Press the Return key to continue. The result will be something like this:

The terminal requires your password to complete the process and restart everything related to the touch bar. It is normal not to see the characters on the screen while you are typing, so you only need to press the Return key again when you are finished.

The system will instantly restart the process that controls the Touch Bar and should work again as expected.

