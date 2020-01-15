You want to delete the old iPhone backups stored on your Mac, but you don’t know how, because iTunes does not exist in the latest version of macOS? Read on to know how to delete iPhone backups in macOS Catalina in a few easy steps.

Delete iPhone backups used to hide in iTunes preferences. Now that Apple has removed the app in macOS Catalina and is using the Finder to manage devices like the iPhone and iPad, this is where you will delete the iOS backups in the latest version of macOS.

Better yet, it’s easier than ever to access your iPhone or iPad backups in macOS Catalina.

Mac: How to delete iPhone backups in macOS Catalina

Connect your iPhone to your Mac with a Lightning cable Launch Finder and click on your iPhone in the sidebar on the left Under the backups section click Manage backups … Select the backup (s) you wish to delete Click on Delete backup in the lower left corner of the window Confirm deletion if necessary

Here’s what the process looks like:

You will now see all iPhone or iPad backups stored on your Mac. You can delete them individually or use the command or the Shift key to select multiple backups.

