Want to clean up the built-in browser on your Mac or fix some website issues? Read on for how to clear cache, history, and cookies in Safari.

There are two different ways to clear history / cookies and cache in Safari on Mac. We’ll look at how to do that below. Browsing history and cookies are part of the data that is stored when you visit websites. If you clear the cache, the overall picture is enlarged.

Whether you just want to do regular maintenance or have problems surfing Safari that you want to fix, follow the instructions below.

For information on how to delete history and website data on iPhone and iPad, see our tutorial here.

Mac: How to clear cache, history, and cookies in Safari

Clear history and cookies

Open Safari Click in the menu bar (top left of the screen) history Choose from the menu below Delete history … Use the drop-down menu to specify the time period in which you want to clear Safari’s history and cookies Click one last time delete history

clear cache

Click on safari in the menu bar and select Settings … Click at the top right Advanced tab Click the check box next to at the bottom of this window Show the “Develop” menu in the menu bar Now go back to the menu bar and click on Develop Click about halfway Empty caches

