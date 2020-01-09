Loading...

Do you need to make a local backup of your iPhone with your Mac but haven’t done it for a long time? Follow the procedure for backing up your iPhone in macOS Catalina.

If you don’t want to pay for iCloud storage, backing up your iPhone with a Mac is a good option.

But even if you like using iCloud as your primary backup method, backing up with your Mac is a great plan to protect all of your iPhone data in multiple places.

If you haven’t backed up your Mac in macOS Catalina, it’s a little different from previous versions, let’s go…

Mac: How to backup your iPhone in macOS Catalina

Connect your iPhone to your Mac with a USB-C or USB-A to Lightning cable Open Finder (on macOS versions prior to Catalina, follow the same steps in iTunes) Find your iPhone in the left sidebar and click on it In the middle of the screen, click Save now You can check the status in the sidebar Click the eject button next to your iPhone before unplugging it

Here’s what these steps look like:

You can back up your iPhone with your Mac even if the default is iCloud.

Note, if you want to change the default backup behavior of your iPhone, select “Back up all data from your iPhone to this Mac”.

The Finder does not give an estimate of the duration of the backup, but you can look next to your iPhone in the sidebar to see a status icon (you can also mouse over it to get a cancel button ).

You will see a confirmation that your iPhone has been backed up to your Mac when finished.

