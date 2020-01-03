Loading...

The default privacy and security settings on Apple devices are absolutely set relatively high, and although that is a great standard, you may want to adjust yours to your workflows. Follow along for always allowing downloads in Safari for specific websites or even across the board.

The default setting for downloads from websites on Mac is for Safari to request. That is a nice approach for security and privacy, but for specific websites that you often trust and download, it is useful to set up Safari so that downloads are always allowed without first asking.

Mac: How to always allow downloads in Safari

Open Safari on your Mac Click on Safari in the menu bar (top left corner) and then choose Preferences … Click at the top of the window websites Now click on the sidebar on the left Downloads Click the Questions / Reject / Allow drop-down list on the right side next to sites to dial in your preferences Use When visiting other websites to change download settings for all websites

This is how these steps look:

After opening Safari preferences, you will see this in the Websites> Downloads section:

The three sections to look forward to are currently open websites, configured websites, and when visiting other websites.

As shown above, click the Allow, Ask, or Deny drop-down button to change your settings.

To change your Safari download preferences for all websites, click the drop-down list at the bottom of the window next to When you visit other websites.

