Lysol, the CDC warns not to drink bleach after Trump’s comments

After the president’s suggestion that ingesting cleaning products or applying a “powerful light” on the body to kill the coronavirus, Lysol, the Center for Disease Control, lawmakers, doctors, and Twitter users warned the people don’t do it.

“I see the disinfectant where it knocked (the coronavirus) for a minute, a minute,” Trump said during the daily White House coronavirus briefing on Thursday. “And is there a way we can do something like that by injecting it inside, or almost cleaning it? Because you can see it’s getting into the lungs, and it’s making a huge number in the lungs. So it’s it would be interesting to check that out. ”

No no. And on Friday, Lysol, the CDC, and others walked in to emphasize that you should not drink or inject a disinfectant.

The CDC tweeted, “Householders and disinfectants can cause health problems when not used properly.” While Lysol has taken a stronger stance in response to “recent speculation and activity on social media.”

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must make that clear under no circumstances our disinfectant products should be supplied to the human body (by injection, ingestion, or any other route.) ”

When the statement was pressed during a bill signing Friday, Trump claimed, “I’m asking a question that embarrasses journalists like you to see what happens.” He also left Friday’s briefing without taking questions from the press.

Democratic lawmakers and political candidates have reminded Americans that contrary to the president’s “mockery” statement, the injection of cleaning products is not a step toward preventing COVID-19 prevention.

I can’t believe I have to say this, but please don’t drink bleach.

– Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 24, 2020

Our “steadfast genius” president has suggested that disinfectant injection may be an effective method for coronavirus treatment. Mr. Trump: Your embarrassing despair has cost Americans lives. Stop putting more of your lies and pseudoscience at risk.

– Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 24, 2020

I never thought I’d say that. Do not inject Lysol or any other disinfectant. Do not drink bleach.

– Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) April 24, 2020

It goes without saying: please do not inject a disinfectant or drink bleach.

– Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 24, 2020

Pennsylvaniaans, I don’t think I need to say this, but to be clear: please do not drink or inject bleach. https://t.co/HcWnrwCoIv

– Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) April 24, 2020

Do not inject poison. More important? Don’t listen to this President.

– Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) April 24, 2020

And doctors took to Twitter to issue medical advice.

Please do not inject bleach or drink disinfectant. Bleeding injections cause hemolysis (where your red blood cells carry OXYGEN apart) and cause liver damage, and many disinfectants can cause dangerous burns or bleeding in your stomach . This tweet IS a medical advice

– Harvard Toxicology (@Harvard_Tox) April 24, 2020

Please do not take bleach or isopropyl alcohol to remove # COVID19 in your saliva.

Please.

– Dara Kass, MD (@darakass) April 23, 2020

Bizarrely, brand accounts that have no connection to bleaching, such as Burger King, also post public service announcements.

not sure why we have to say this, but don’t drink bleach.

– Burger King (@BurgerKing) April 24, 2020

So here you have it: DON’T FORGET THE HOUSE.

