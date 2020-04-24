Lysol manufacturer warns against drinking disinfectants to cure coronavirus – BGR

Lysol manufacturers have issued an official statement not to consume chemical products that can kill the coronavirus novel surfaces.

The statement comes in response to Trump’s recent comments about killing the coronavirus lightly or injecting some form of disinfectant.

The comments were made following a presentation detailing new research on the survival of the virus under different conditions.

A middle-aged man said on TV on Thursday, “I see it disinfecting in a minute, a minute,” and then wondered if there was a way to “get rid of the coronavirus novel by injecting it or almost.” “As you can see, it gets in the lungs, it does an enormous number on the lungs, so it’s interesting to check it out.” Freedom to wonder aloud about anything, COVID-19 includes the health crisis. But if you are the most powerful leader in the world and say those things on TV, it can be very dangerous. There are people who already feel that bleach cures COVID-19, just as some people have tried to prevent the infection from consuming a drug that sounds as advertised on Trump TV.

Trump’s statement above follows a similar response to exposure or illumination of the body to kill the virus, “You can do it through the skin or otherwise”. This comes after Bill Bryan, head of the science and technology department at Homeland Security, presented several innovations regarding the viability of coronavirus under different conditions. But Trump’s tweaking of the presentation caused a huge reaction online. That’s why hashtags like #InjectDisinfectant and #TidePodPresident trended on Twitter on Friday. It prompted Lysol manufacturers to warn buyers not to drink the disinfectant.

Trump had to withdraw those claims after Brian made it clear that federal laboratories would not consider any of those treatments. But that is not enough for some people. Reckitt Benckiser issued an official statement Friday in response to Trump’s statement, via Gizmodo:

Due to recent ulation rumors and social media activity, RB (Lysol and Dettol manufacturers) have been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be suitable for investigation or used as a treatment for coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we need to be clear on that In any case Our disinfectant products must be delivered to the human body (via injection, ingestion or some other means). As with all products, our disinfectant and sanitary products should only be used in accordance with the intended and usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.

We have already told you how some people sell versions of bleach as COVID-19 treatments and the CDC and FDC have warned some of those sites to stop it. Banned from Facebook and YouTube, MMS / Bleach fraud is not dead. Instead, it is flourishing in the telegram, where people are selling it to fraudulent groups of people.

Separately, a person kills himself by eating a chemical used to swatch clean fish tanks, which, after listening to it on TV, feels like hydroxychloroquine. The Tide Pod Challenge a few years ago proved that people can be stupid even if they don’t worry about the global health crisis.

That is why the manufacturer of Lysol felt that its products, which could kill the coronavirus on the surface, should come out with a clear warning that COVID-19 should not be used to treat patients or to prevent infection. Check out Bill Bryan’s remarks and Trump’s response below from the White House briefing on Thursday:

