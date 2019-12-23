Lys Gracieux's retirement would be a shame: Lane

Loading...

"She has three personal best records in her last three innings," said Lane.

"If she were to retire as she should, it would be a shame."

Lane said he was confident that the Cox Plate winner would race his best at 2,500 meters on Sunday.

"I obviously went into the race thinking that the Almond Eye would be difficult to beat, but I had so much confidence in this horse," he said.

"The way she improved from Takarazuka in the Cox Plate and Yahagi Sensei telling me that she had improved even more, I knew she was going to run a big race.

"It is obviously a great privilege to ride in Arima Kinen, especially on a horse like Lys Gracieux. I thank the JRA [Japan Racing Association] for the special license to be here today and also all the fans who voted "for it to be in the running and all the fans who came out today and who made this day so special. "

Meanwhile, Michael Browell, CEO of Moonee Valley, told RSN that the club has already started negotiations to bring Almond Eye to Australia for next year's Cox Plate.

The four-year-old mare faded to finish ninth on Sunday, but maintains a formidable record of eight wins in 11 career starts.

The dream becomes reality: the trainer Yoshito Yahagi takes advantage of his Cox Plate triumph.

Browell said that the success of Graceful Lily should make the trip more attractive to Japanese horses.

"I think what was learned with Lys Gracieux is that Melbourne Spring, the Cox Plate, can be a path," said Browell.

"It showed that you can come here, that you can be very competitive and that you can participate in the Japan Cup or in Hong Kong and then win the Arima Kinen.

"We have already started negotiations and we will continue Almond Eye

"This is not a pie in the sky. It is now a proven route via Almond Eye and we hope that Almond Eye could participate in Cox Plate next year."

Damien Ractliffe is the senior race reporter for The Age.

