Lyon's advice to Sixers on how to blunt Maxwell

“I hit five balls, didn’t hit the ball and didn’t roll,” joked Lyon, referring to his light burden from the Sydney derby, which was overshadowed six times in the Thunders’ chase. The Thunder won against Duckworth / Lewis.

Nathan Lyon returns to SCG for the first time since the Sydney test

Further rains are forecast for Sydney on Monday, and although this will be required to put out bushfires, fans hope the SCG will be bypassed so they can see a potential competition between Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and the spinner known as GOAT.

Despite the fierce opposition, Lyon’s method will not be too dissimilar to those he used in the test arena with such success.

“I will still try to take gates and throw my best ball,” said Lyon. “Nothing really changes too much – a bit of attitude, apart from skill, is pretty similar to me.

“There will be times when we will be pressured, each of us. [We just have to] make sure we take a breath, enjoy the competition and take on the challenge ahead.”

The Sixers may have to win two of their last three games to secure a place in the final.