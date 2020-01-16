Lynyrd Skynyrd has recruited a whole series of his rock & roll peers to perform in a new festival. Lynyrd Skynyrd & Friends: Simple Man Jam will take place August 20-24 in Orlando, Florida.

The iconic southern rock band, which is currently preparing for a stopover on its Last of the Street Survivors Farewell tour in 2020, has teamed up with Sixthman – the musical cruise company behind Skynyrd’s Simple Man Cruise – for the namesake event of four days, which takes place at Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando. Styx, Blackberry Smoke, Charlie Daniels Band, .38 Special, Shooter Jennings, Drivin N Cryin, Black Stone Cherry and Bishop Gunn are among those announced to perform at the festival. Prices start at $ 1399 for individuals, and more artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ongoing farewell tour was originally launched in May 2018 and has continued since, with many new dates added in 2019 and 2020 – although the group halted the hike in August to allow the founding member Gary Rossington recovering from heart surgery. In November, the group premiered just one night of a concert film documenting their hometown performance at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, and released a companion live album.

The farewell tour The Last of the Street Survivors resumes March 7 in Savannah, Georgia, with Travis Tritt on certain dates. Right now, the Simple Man Jam is the latest of the shows announced.