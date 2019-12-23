Lynch returns to Seahawks ... Wilson de Caps & # 39; expelled ... Greenspan goes to S.D.

Loading...

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hot Button is a function that works 24 hours a day and covers anything in the field of sports. We are here to give you everything that is fashionable: news, highlights, shots, everything but hot meals, whether local, national or international.

Better yet, it is interactive. Share your thoughts in comments and even post your own links to interesting and safe sports stories for work. So, let's go! Come on!

📌 BEASTMODE ACTIVATED IN SEATTLE

Monday 12/23: The Seattle Seahawks, who lost their two best runners: Chris Carson Y C.J. Procise – To end the injury season on Sunday, we have reached a contract agreement with the former star running Marshawn lynch just for the rest of the season and the playoffs. Lynch will join Seattle field before Sunday's decisive game against the 49ers.

The Seahawks also added former runner Robert Turbin to the fold, although the details of his treatment are unknown.

Surprised? I must say that I did not see this coming. Can Lynch, without signing all season, make a difference for the Seahawks? – Beto

WILSON GIME IN PASTRNAK

Monday 12/23: Capitals forward / suspension manifold Tom wilson He was kicked out of Monday's game against the Bruins in Boston for hitting the Bruins star striker David Pastrnak while he was down and covered by the line judge following an energetic fight between the two.

Tensions were already high after Wilson hit Pastrnak at the beginning of the game and overflowed when Wilson interfered with Pastrnak in front of the Capitals bench when Wilson was leaving the ice to change the lines:

Tom Wilson is kicked out late in the game pic.twitter.com/gFnTjLgpaz

– Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 24, 2019

Is another suspension justified for Wilson? – Beto

TOP HOUNDS DEFENDER SHEETS

Monday 12/23: Joe Greenspan, The best defender of Riverhounds SC and Defender of the Year of the USL Championship in 2019, signed with the San Diego Loyal expansion for 2020. Greenspan, 27, was the main reason why Pittsburgh led the league in goals and sheets clean. His presence in the back-end was essential in the set pieces at both ends, contributing with four goals in the season.

USL Championship Champion of the Year 2019, Joe Greenspan, is the last signing of # Team1! #SDLoyal pic.twitter.com/kGbAVPe9b9

– San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) December 23, 2019

The loss of Greenspan comes just after Hounds loses Neco Brett last week at Birmingham Legion SC of USL. Brett was Pittsburgh's top scorer in each of the last two seasons. The dog administration has some big shoes to fill. – Beto

FRANCO MIRACLE MEETS 47

Monday 12/23: It never gets old, folks. On Monday, the 47th anniversary of The Immaculate Reception was celebrated:

#OTD in 1972, Franco Harris succeeded. @ Francoharrishof | #SteelersHistory pic.twitter.com/bbj8LdeSro

– Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 23, 2019

It gives me the chills every time. He was just a small child, but I remember seeing and the relatives who visited at Christmas crying with joy. Do you have a personal memory of the work, universally considered the best in the history of the NFL? – Beto

CHOPS VIDEO CAPTURES

Monday 12/23: I love or hate you, you can't deny that Washington Capitals knows how to make a holiday greetings video:

Our wish come true, Captain, all we wanted for Christmas was you 🎶 pic.twitter.com/c5J4OYLaJd

– Washington Capital️ Capitals (@Capitals) December 23, 2019

Amazing. – Beto

CLUTCH CHUCK FOR CLUCKS

Monday 12/23: A fan of the Indiana Pacers made a half-court shot at halftime to win a year of free chicken:

He nailed the midfield shot and won Chick-fil-A for free for one year

The gods of basketball were on his side. pic.twitter.com/m3iRll1sCe

– Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2019

Be sure to read the fine print: the offer is only valid on Sundays. – Beto

ROENICK SUSPENDED FROM COMMENTS

Monday 12/23: NBC Sports suspended Jeremy Roenick for inappropriate comments Our Taylor Haase has full coverage. here.

CERVELLI TO MARLINS

Monday 12/23: Ready for some love from Miami? Francisco Cervelli agreed to a one-year, $ 2 million contract with the Florida Marlins, pending a physical exam. Alex Stumpf has full coverage here.

FITZ JR. TROLLS FITZ SR.

Monday 12/23: This is the best. Larry Fitzgerald It is the greatest.

After the Cardinals' victory over the Seahawks in Week 16, Fitzgerald answered questions from reporters in the locker room, as usual. Halfway through the interview, however, a journalist's phone rang, and Fitzgerald let him know about it.

The turn? That journalist was Fitzgerald's father, Larry Fitzgerald, Sr., a long-standing journalist and media personality:

"Can we get some professionalism here, please?"

Here is the funny video of Larry Fitzgerald roasting his father in the locker room after today's game against Seattle. # 12 Sports: joy: pic.twitter.com/23ydwoqMMl

– Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) December 23, 2019

Beautiful. – Hunter

RAVENS NO. 1, BENGALS NO. 32

Sunday 12/22: The Ravens (13-2) secured the top spot in the AFC playoffs for the first time in franchise history with Baltimore 31-15 victory over Cleveland (6-9) on Sunday. QB crows Lamar Jackson, the probable NFL MVP, was 20 of 31 for 238 yards and three touchdown passes; He added an additional 103 yards on the ground in 17 carries, making him the first quarterback in NFL history to pitch for more than 3,000 yards and run for more than 1,000 in a season. Jackson has also thrown as many touchdowns in a season (36) than any other Heisman Trophy winner: Cam Newton Y Carson palmer Each has thrown for 35 in one season.

Meanwhile, the Bengals (1-14) lost to the Dolphins in Miami, 38-35 in OT, to win the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

SPOILER ALERT: In case you are late for your draft party, "with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select Joe burrow, quarterback, Louisiana State. "

You are welcome. – Beto

FAN PREPARED FOR FLOP & # 39; DUCK & # 39;

Sunday 12/22: A Steelers fan who attended the game Steelers-Jets has gone viral on Twitter for his thorough preparation in case the Steelers quarterback Devlin & # 39; Duck & # 39; Hodges He continued to fight:

Thank you for your service, duck. Rudolph time. #HEREWEGO @ Rudolph2Mason pic.twitter.com/6OgxrkqyB6

– SteelersNation (@ steelersfan8479) December 22, 2019

Sir, if you are reading this, Paxton Lynch use number 5, although I'm not sure which mask you would use. Perhaps, in that case, just one paper bag would be enough. – Beto

I WOULD NOT JOY IN BROWNSVILLE

Sunday 12/22: Cheers broke out in the stands and on the bench in Cleveland on Sunday when the Browns lost 31-15 to the Ravens.

First, Odell Beckham Jr. took a diplomatic approach with the head coach Freddie kitchens …

Odell Becham Jr. is not happy and is letting Freddie Kitchens know. pic.twitter.com/Ovy7YmWhNI

– NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2019

… then a fan did not appreciate Baker Mayfield's response to his collective discontent:

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield did not like boos from the local crowd. He fired them and the fans drove him away. Merry Christmas Cleveland pic.twitter.com/PNqvYNPDbu

– Bears Barroom (@BearsBarroom) December 22, 2019

Rumors and speculation are rampant that Kitchens is dating and that the former Ohio state head coach Urban meyer It is being courted to replace it. Will the Browns support the kitchens, a risky company but hired by consensus in January, or will the head coach's carousel continue in Cleveland? Would Meyer be a good option? – Beto

THOMAS TOPS HARRISON, JOHNSON

Sunday 12/22: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas He set the NFL receptions record in a season during the 38-28 New Orleans victory over Tennessee on Nashville Sunday. Thomas had 12 catches for a total of 144 this season, beating Marvin HarrisonThe former NFL record of 143 receptions set in the 2002 season.

Thomas also established a new brand in the NFL by being the first receiver to have more than 10 receptions in eight different games in the same season. Former star of the Texans Andre Johnson celebrated the old brand (7 games).

All this was achieved in just fifteen games. – Beto

THE DUQUES FALL TO UAB

Sunday 12/22: The Duquesne men's basketball team lost its first game of the season on Sunday, 77-68, in the last game of St. Pete Shootout at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Ahead Marcus Weathers He led the Dukes with 18 points and six rebounds. Sincere guard Carry led the backcourt with 13 points. Duquesne (10-1), however, only had 36.4 percent of shots and only 5 of 27 from beyond the goal. UAB, led by the freshman guard Jalen Benjamin & # 39; s 23 points, shot 53.3 percent from the floor and 50 percent (6-12) in three.

The defeat ended with the second best start of the Dukes in the history of the program, 10-0, with one more game with no conference left.

Duquesne's next game is Sunday, December 29 at Marshall. The notice is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. – Beto

WEEK 16: NFL RECORD SET

Sunday 12/22: further Lamar Jackson Y Michael Thomas, several other NFL players reached new highs in week 16:

• Red skins running Adrian Peterson past Walter Payton for the fourth most hurried touchdowns in the history of the NFL. Peterson is now 111 after a score in Washington's defeat on Sunday against the New York Giants. Emmitt Smith He has the NFL record with 164.

• Star Panthers Christian McCaffrey He became the first runner in NFL history with two 1,000-yard receiving seasons. McCaffrey had 15 catches in 15 goals on Sunday for 119 yards, adding 54 yards on 13 carries. The Panthers lost 38-6. Maybe they should think about building around this guy. This armchair-GM thing is pretty easy. I just say & # 39 ;.

• falcon catcher July Jones overcome Jerry rice being the fastest player in the NFL to receive 12,000 yards (125 games), beating Rice by 17 games (more than a full season). Prediction: before your first cup of cold coffee on Monday, Antonio Brown will claim that he would have set the record last season if it wasn't for Ben Roethisberger.

• Receiver of the Cardinals. Larry Fitzgerald He joined Jerry Rice as the only two players in NFL history with 17,000 yards received. If you're new, Rice was pretty good: he finished with 22,895 yards in 20 seasons.

• Field Marshal Chiefs of all Pat Mahomes He is now the fastest in NFL history with 75 touchdown passes (30 games). Legend of Pitt and NB Hall of Fame QB Dan Marino I needed 31. Maybe if Marino tried harder …

• Speaking of quarterbacks, Ryan Fitzpatrick He became the first in NFL history to throw 4 or more touchdown passes in a single game for four different teams, throwing four for the Dolphins in their OT victory over the Bengals on Sunday. If you think there should be an asterisk because, you know, the Bengals, I don't hate the idea. – Beto

MLB UMPS ACCEPTS TESTS & # 39; ROBOT & # 39; UMP

Saturday, 12/21: Major League referees agreed to the gradual introduction of automatic referees as part of a new five-year labor agreement with MLB.

According to reports, a new MLB agreement will include referees who cooperate with the testing of an automated ball and hit system https://t.co/6s1RTGtQVT

– Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 22, 2019

MLB will begin using ball and hit technology in some Class A games in 2020 with the potential, if successful, of advancing to AAA level in 2021. The referees have agreed to cooperate with the introduction and transition of technology and give it Welcome to the major league level at the discretion of the league within the five-year agreement.

What you say? Is this good for the game? Do you trust technology? – Beto

TEXANS, PATRIOTS PUNCH TICKETS

Saturday, 12/21: The Houston Texans and the New England Patriots won division titles with wins on Saturday.

The Texans defeated the Buccaneers, 23-20, in Tampa on Sunday to secure its fourth title in the southern division of the AFC in the last five years.

Saturday's contest was a somewhat neglected matter since Texans could not generate much offense behind the marshal Shaun Watson but they were the beneficiaries of four interceptions, including a pick-six, from Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, who also threw for 335 yards and a touchdown.

Winston, despite his inconsistent game and his unbroken playing style, received a vote of confidence after:

The Buccaneers are scheduled to bring QB Jameis Winston back for the 2020 season. (Via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/ze6F3CqHNL

– NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2019

The Texans eliminated the Tennessee Titans (8-6) from the division title contest and the Titans are now in a battle with the Steelers (8-6) for the last place of playoffs in the AFC. The Titans are losers at home against the Saints 11-3 on Sunday, while the Steelers are light favorites over the Jets (5-9) on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Steelers currently occupy the last place in the playoffs and are guaranteed to reach the postseason with victories in their last two games.

The Patriots (12-3) defeated the Bills (10-5) on Saturday in Foxboro, Massachusetts. 24-17, making a late position on the goal line to win his eleventh consecutive AFC East title. Tom brady It was 26 of 33 for 271 yards, a touchdown and a … um … travel attempt:

Here is Tom Brady trying to stumble Ed Oliver. #Bills #Patriots pic.twitter.com/wTjb6tNJ6c

– Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) December 21, 2019

The Patriots secured a first-round goodbye with the victory and not worse than the No.2 seed in the AFC. The Bills were guaranteed a wild spot after defeating the Steelers on Sunday night. – Beto

LAWN CARRIES $ 23.5M HIT

Saturday, 12/21: Gardener of the Mets Yoenis Cespedes I agree modify your contract with the team and earn only $ 6 million in base salary with the opportunity to earn up to $ 20 million based on total appearances on the plate. The move was made to avoid a possible complaint hearing and helped the general manager of the Mets Brodie Van Wagenen He was the former Céspedes agent.

Céspedes, who had planned to win $ 29.5 million this season, has not played since July 2018. The Mets claim he suffered a major ankle injury during an activity that violated his contract. The MLB Players Association was going to mourn that decision before reaching this commitment.

Take a salary cut of 80% and still earn 6 thousand? Good concert – Beto

STEELHEADS CELEBRATION

Saturday, 12/21: Mississauga Steelheads of OHL has a new and interesting postgame celebration. – Taylor

Mississauga Steelheads new 3-star celebration pic.twitter.com/rVYCVLhsyT

– Darius (@DariusDomingues) December 21, 2019

ACCIARI TAKES THE TRICK AGAIN

Friday, 12/20: Panthers forward Noel Acciari he recorded his second hat trick in so many games this week in Florida 7-4 beat Dallas on Friday.

Consecutive games with a @Enterprise hatty for Noel Acciari!

You simply can't invent this. 😰 pic.twitter.com/vMNHcI7Z6r

– NHL (@NHL) December 21, 2019

These are the first two hat tricks in Acciari's career, which puts him in a select company among the players who scored their first two in consecutive games:

Acciari scored a triplet on Monday in Florida's 6-1 victory over Ottawa on Monday. He and the Hall of Fame member Pavel Bure They are the only panthers that accomplished the feat.

Acciari is the first NHL player to record consecutive haties since Alex Ovechkin in December 2018.

The last penguin that did it? Alexei Kovalev November 13 (Devils) and November 14, 2001 (Islanders). – Beto

MORANT ONLY LOSES THE COMPLETE VC

Friday, 12/20: Shipowner Grizzlies Ha Morant almost empowered the Cavaliers Kevin Love the full Vince Carter-finished-Frederic Weis Dump treatment of the 2000 Olympics. Love had the perfect answer:

Ja almost finished my professional career with this dump … that child is something special 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/5SxCItAMba

– Kevin Love (@kevinlove) December 21, 2019

Too bad he couldn't finish. That would have been epic. – Beto

HELMET TATTOO

Friday, 12/20: I can't I just can't – DK

(caption id = "attach_937517" align = "aligncenter" width = "640") Cleveland idiot tattoo. – FOX 8 (/ title)

HUMAN SHELL GAME IN DALLAS

Friday, 12/20: It was an incredibly misleading return in the Texas High School playoffs Friday night as Ryan H.S. ran a shell play return play at Shadow Creek:

The best play of all time?

The best cheat game of all time 😱

(via @FOXSportsSW) pic.twitter.com/6oVhDxRLGN

– SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) December 21, 2019

Perfectly executed. – Beto

COLE SAMPLE FACE IN NY

Thursday 12/9: The previously hirsute Gerrit Cole He showed his real face when he was introduced by the Yankees at a press conference on Wednesday night. The Yankees have a policy of not having facial hair for their players and once Cole complied … well, let's say he looked more like a newspaper imposter.

The image is above the application. Would you buy such an encyclopedia? – Beto

PITT LANDS HAYES, 15 OTHERS

Wednesday 18/12: Westinghouse High School defensive lineman and the City League star Dayon Hayes He signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, joining 15 other players in the official 2020 class of Pitt. Hayes is a four star recruit and was considered the best recruit in western Pennsylvania.

Pat Narduzzi announced class signings during a press conference on Wednesday:

Offense: RB Israel Abanikanda (N.Y.), WR Jaylon Barden (Ga.), WR Aydin Henningham (Florida), TE Lukas Krull (Graduated Transfer – Florida Univ.), TE Daniel Moraga (JUCO Transfer – Ventura College, Ca.), OL Branson taylor (Ohio), OL Michael Statham (Del.), WR Solomon DeShields (NEW JERSEY.)

Defense: Hayes, DL Emmanuel Belgrave (Fla.), DL Samuel Williams (Fla.), LB Bangally Kamara (Ohio), LB A.J. Roberts (N.Y.), CB Sellers of hunters (Ga.), CB Jahvante Royal (Fla.), S Buddy mack (SOUTH CAROLINA.)

Narduzzi said he expected one more letter of intent Thursday.

Experts are rating this class in the high 30 / low 40 nationwide.

What do you think of this class? Surprised there was no QB? Will Krull and Moraga finally bring some production of the closed wings? – Beto

If you are not ready for the full 30-minute presser foot, here it is:

Press conference of signature day 🎥

Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi # H2P ✍️ # 2ManyLights0n https://t.co/X56BEmg7Dh

– Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 18, 2019

UNITED STATES ALL DECADE

Wednesday 18/12: Steelers Center Maurkice Pouncey He was named a member of the USA Today All-Decade team on Wednesday. Others of local interest include high school stars and Pitt DT students Aaron Donald and CB Darrelle Revis, and former Steelers wideout – right now, ex everything – Antonio Brown.

You can read about the other more obvious selections here. – Beto

COUGHLIN OUT IN JACKSONVILLE

Wednesday 18/12: The jaguars have fired Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations Tom Coughlin This occurs only two days after the NFL Players Association had a memo for players discovered and published by ESPN, warning all players to be careful to join the Jaguars organization and revealing that 25 percent of all The complaints filed by the players in 2018 were made against Jacksonville. Complaints mainly concerned violations of CBA in out-of-season rehabilitation. – Beto

FLAMES EXEC HAS ALS

Wednesday 18/12: Chris Snow, GM's brilliant young assistant in Calgary today revealed a diagnosis of ALS, which affects his family. – DK

Dear hockey family: a letter from the Snow family about Chris's ALS diagnosis. https://t.co/S0uRmCk8Ka

– Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 18, 2019

AB CLAIMS WHAT IS THE 6TH SUPERIOR ROUND

Wednesday 18/12: Antonio Brown turned to Twitter on Wednesday to declare that, well …

NFL respects my greatness best 6 rounder of all time! pic.twitter.com/sSay01E6Ti

– AB (@ AB84) December 18, 2019

There was another guy who once played college football in the state of Michigan that he might be missing, because occasionally AB seems to miss him terribly:

💔 https://t.co/mZCdtdO80T

– AB (@ AB84) November 29, 2019

– Beto

BEST MLS GOALS 2019

Wednesday 18/12: Major League Soccer released a short video that shows the best goal scored by each team in 2019. Say what you want about MLS compared to other leagues on the planet, but this video contains world-class punches and touches. – Beto

😱 That. It was. Amazing. 😱

The BEST GOAL of each club in 2019. pic.twitter.com/ng1HOIcNCf

– Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 18, 2019

& # 39; TITAN & # 39; SISTER BOONE DIES

Wednesday 18/12: Herman boone, the legendary high school soccer coach who was portrayed by Denzel Washington in "Remember the Titans" by Disney, has died at age 84 Boone was the first black head coach in 1971 in the recently integrated T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Va., A consolidation of three high schools conducted to address racial disparity in enrollment. Although the film was highly dramatized, Boone took the Titans to the state championship that season. – Beto

Dogs lose the best score

Tuesday, 12/17: The lost hounds Neco Brett, his top scorer in the last two seasons, against Birmingham Legion FC of the USL. Robert Morris University student was a free agent after the 2019 season. Brett won All-USL Second team honors in 2019, scoring 17 goals for Pittsburgh, seven more than Steeven Dos Santos for team leadership. Once Riverhounds SC exercised the 2020 options of forward Dos Santos and Mark Forrest, it seemed unlikely that they could re-sign Brett in the open market. – Beto

AB ANNOUNCES ALBUM RELEASE

Tuesday, 12/17: I can not invent this. In fact, with each passing day it becomes more questionable if Antonio BrownThe Twitter account is actually a parody account. Unfortunately, it is not. Here is the latest announcement about the release of an album:

Preview of the album # StayTuned # NoWhiteWoman2020 # CabRecords pic.twitter.com/X97617YTnE

– AB (@ AB84) December 17, 2019

Seriously, what started as a comedian has become tragic. His chances of returning to the NFL are rapidly diminishing. – Beto

