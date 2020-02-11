Lyle Mays, born in Wisconsin and 11-time Grammy winner at Pat Metheny Group, has passed away

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4120925002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=music%2Cpat-metheny%2Cjazz-music%2Cmusic%2Csuccess%2Clove%2Coverall-positive%2Cmusic&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=entertainment%2Fmusic&ssts=entertainment%2Fmusic&series=" name="snow-player/4120925002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Wausaukee, born Lyle Mays (second from the right) poses with the jazz fusion band the Pat Metheny Group for this publicity photo in 1983. Mays, 66, died Monday morning. (Photo: Ron Pownall / ECM Records)

Lyle Mays, the pianist and composer from Wausaukee, who was the founder of the innovative jazz fusion band the Pat Metheny Group, died according to an announcement on his official Facebook page at the end of Monday evening. He was 66.

According to the Facebook message, written by his cousin Aubrey Johnson, Mays died Monday morning in Los Angeles “surrounded by loved ones, after a long fight with a recurring disease.”

“Lyle was a brilliant musician and person, and a genius in every sense of the word,” the message reads. “From his family, thank you for loving him and his music.”

Metheny placed his own tribute on Facebook early Tuesday.

“Lyle was one of the greatest musicians I have ever known. For more than 30 years, every moment we shared in music was special, “he wrote.” From the first notes we played together, we had an immediate bond. His broad intelligence and musical wisdom informed every aspect of who he was in all respects. I will miss him with all my heart. “

That special band was noticed in a Milwaukee Journal review of a Pat Metheny Group concert in 1995.

“It is clear that Metheny and Mays have long been creative partners,” wrote entertainment critic Nick Carter. “Whether they tear through unrestrained improvisations or break down tightly rehearsed parts, their playing is always complementary; one never penetrates the other.”

Steve Rodby, bass player and producer of the Pat Metheny Group, also made a statement on Metheny’s Facebook page.

“I had the great privilege of having Lyle in my life for decades, as inspiration and as my friend,” he wrote. “Like everyone who knew him and will confirm his music, there will only be one Lyle, and we will all continue to appreciate his soulful brilliance in so many ways.”

Mays first met Metheny at the Wichita Jazz Festival in 1975, according to the Journal Sentinel archives, and he first worked with Metheny on the latter’s “Watercolors” solo album in 1977. The Pat Metheny Group officially debuted the following with its self-titled album year, with 11 studio albums up to and including 2005, and two live albums.

Metheny and Mays also collaborated on a second solo album by Metheny, a joint album under the names of both composers, and as composers for the 1985 film “The Falcon and the Snowman”. That soundtrack contained the song “This Is Not America “, their collaboration with David Bowie.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRjivIBCHDc (/ embed)

With Metheny, Mays won 11 Grammy, including the best contemporary jazz album for “Speaking of Now” from Pat Metheny Group from 2002 and the latest album “The Way Up” from the band in 2005. He was nominated 23 times for a Grammy, according to the recording Academy database, including his self-titled album in 1986, the first of five solo albums.

In 2016, Mays was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Wisconsin Area Music Industry. Last month, the Journal named Sentinel Mays as one of the 25 most impactful Wisconsin musicians of the past 100 years.

There are currently no memorial plans, according to Metheny’s message on Facebook. Instead of flowers, the family asks for contributions to the Caltech fund.

Play automatically

Show thumbnails

Show captions

Last slideNext slide

RELATED: The 25 Wisconsin musicians with the greatest impact in the past 100 years

Please contact Piet at (414) 223-5162 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @pietlevy or Facebook at facebook.com/PietLevyMJS.

Piet also speaks concerts, local music and more on “TAP’d In” with Jordan Lee. Hear it at 8 am on Thursday on WYMS-FM (88.9), or wherever you get your podcasts.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/entertainment/music/2020/02/11/lyle-mays-wisconsin-native-and-11-time-grammy-winner-pat-metheny- group-is-dead / 4720831002 /