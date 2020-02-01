Lyft offers free rides for voters during the 2020 primaries

Voters who have difficulty coming to the polls can watch Lyft.

On Friday, the ride share service announced that it would expand its free and competitively priced ride program during the primary calendar and general elections. As part of the company’s LyftUp initiative – a charity campaign that helps all needy drivers – the Voting Access Program starts Monday with the Iowa caucus.

“Every citizen who wants to exercise their basic voting rights must have reliable, affordable access to the polls – regardless of income, age, zip code or political affiliation,” Lyft said in a statement on their company blog. “But in the last presidential election, it is estimated that more than 15 million eligible voters didn’t go to the polls largely because they missed a way to get there.”

To combat worrying statistics, Lyft has partnered with League of Women Voters, the National Federation of the Blind, Student Veterans of America, National Urban League and Voto Latino Foundation to distribute driving vouchers to those who need them most.

Uber offered a similar program for the 2018 midterms in collaboration with nonprofits #VoteTogether and Democracy Works – as well as a $ 10 discount and an in-app polling station seeker. Not a word yet about how these initiatives can emerge before 2020.

