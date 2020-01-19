Luxury housing proposal for Lambeth reflects balancing act in the thriving southwest of London

Construction is taking place in the new Silverleaf area south of Pack Road on the northern outskirts of Lambeth in London. It is one of the many developments expected in the southwest of the city over the next 10 to 15 years. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

The experienced developer Bernie Bierbaum knows that his plan for a piece of real estate in thriving south-west London does not fit in with the traditional pattern of building more and more houses for more money.

The proposed development on Kilbourne Road in Lambeth – one of the many new ones coming soon to politicians – would have fewer and larger plots than most residential areas.

“The city may withdraw and say it will buy more,” Beirbaum says and laughs. “That sounds really strange as a developer to take the opposite position, but because of the unique natural characteristics we want to keep the larger parties.”

That can be a relief for the neighboring inhabitants of Lambeth, even as irritating supporters of a more intensive interpretation.

But that’s the key to unlocking more of the vast tracts of land in South West London, says Ward 9 Coun. Anna Hopkins.

“The southwest is about development in the next 10 to 15 years, and for me, as a councilor, it supports development – we know it is going ahead – and how can we balance growth?”

The 14-house development set up by BlueStone Properties Inc. van Bierbaum is one of two other proposals in South London that reaches the public, planners and politicians.

Goldfield Ltd. proposes a 40-unit townhouse development for Lismer Lane, south of Southdale Road between Wharncliffe and White Oak roads.

Although in different departments, both proposals are part of the Southwest Area Plan, the huge piece of land that includes large areas for development, as well as built-up pieces such as the Wonderland Road South commercial corridor and the Lambeth community.

There are several large and small-scale developments in the works for the area, and Hopkins said it becomes clear to her that the city, including itself, should communicate better with residents in the southwest when proposals first appear.

“I really think we can do better,” she said. “I tell you that I have my work in order in Ward 9 with all the developments.”

Traffic congestion, transit, quality of life and the need for more schools now all play a role, she said.

But Hopkins’ core message to residents of Lambeth and Byron is this: development is going to happen.

“Lambeth and Byron are unique communities and they don’t want that to change. But we know we have to change, so how do we do that? “

Bierbaum agrees.

“People from Lambeth thought they had to leave the city 40 years ago and now they are in Lambeth. But the reality is that growth will continue. It is difficult for many people to accept change, “he said.

His company has a background in building high-rise buildings and that raised some concerns from neighbors near the Kilbourne proposal when he first approached them, Bierbaum said.

“We have other properties where there are flat fields, there are no trees and we can build your city houses side by side and be successful. This has large mature trees. It’s just a beautiful setting, so our plan is to have larger plots and larger houses. Hopefully there are 14 people who appreciate it, “he said.

Hopkins said she had not had the chance to look at the BlueStone proposal, but stated that there should be a balancing act that should guide all development in the southwest.

“We are trying to intensify in areas, but there are some challenges along the Dingman Creek. The sensitivity to building along the creek must be taken into account, “she said.

The public can consider the BlueStone and other proposals while appearing on London.ca/planapps.