Lutron Expands HomeKit Compatible Caseta Line With New Motion Detector And Repeater

Famous smart home accessory maker Lutron today unveiled a pair of new products at CES 2020 that will further integrate with its line of HomeKit Caseta compatible accessories. There is a new Caseta smart motion sensor and a Caseta repeater, as well as the Aurora wall plate holder.

The Caséta smart motion sensor is a battery-powered, self-contained motion sensor that can wirelessly control Lutron lights and Serna blinds. According to Lutron, the Caséta sensor offers several key advantages over other smart home motion sensors:

Detects fine movements three times better than the competition, with a 180-degree field of vision

Typical 10-year battery life – three times longer than other major brands of motion sensors

Lutron’s motion sensor is completely wireless and freestanding, which means it can be wall mounted, placed on a serving platter or mounted in a corner somewhere in your home. The sensor can control any number of Serena smart switches, fan controls and smart shades.

The Caséta smart motion sensor will be available on Amazon in early February for $ 49.95.

In addition to the motion detector, Lutron has also unveiled a new Caséta Repeater. This accessory is designed for homes that may be too large or that have unusual layouts that make it difficult to access the Caséta smart bridge throughout the home.

The Caséta repeater must simply be plugged into any electrical outlet within 60 feet of the Smart Bridge, and it will extend the range of the system by an additional 60 feet. The new repeater works in conjunction with the existing Caséta plug-in dimmer, which also extends the Smart Bridge range.

The Caséta Repeater will also be available on Amazon in early February and will cost $ 74.95.

Finally, Lutron announced a new Aurora wallplate holder for the Aurora smart bulb dimmer, originally unveiled last year. The new wall plate holder is designed to make it easier for users to mount the Aurora dimmer anywhere in their home:

The new Aurora wall plate holder allows you to easily replace a dimmer or switch with decorative opening with an Aurora smart bulb dimmer. Simply turn off the power, remove the paddle switch or dimmer from the junction box, cover the wires and mount the wall plate holder and the dimmer directly to the opening using the two screws provided.

Or for even more convenient control, use double-sided tape to wirelessly mount a Lutron Claro wallplate and Aurora smart bulb dimmer to any wall surface – perfect for anywhere a n switch or dimmer. does not exist, but control is necessary.

The Aurora wall plate holder will be available in March for $ 10. You can order the Aurora dimmer itself now for $ 40.

