Lush Launches Animal Fund to Help Wild Animals Affected by Bush Fires

Here’s how you can get involved

After months of devastation, Australian bush fires continue to rage across the country, affecting people, animals and their homes.

Around the world, people have come together in a demonstration of solidarity, with brands, celebrities and the public donating precious funds and resources to organizations supporting those affected.

Never having turned its back on the planet, Lush has become the last beauty brand to do its part to support Australian bushfires in the form of the brand new Bush Animal Fund, which will pay money to said organizations carrying on vital work on the ground.

It is not the first time that the brand has committed to the environment, after having launched its first plastic-free store last year.

“ The world looks with admiration at the indescribable work done by the impressive Australian emergency services, without whom there would be many more human and animal victims of the devastating bushfires that have ravaged our country since September 2019, ” said Peta Granger, director of lush Australia and New Zealand.

“We recognize that the road to recovery will be long and difficult. The Bush Animal Fund is a global initiative from which Lush aims to raise much-needed funds for grassroots organizations that desperately need community support. “

Lush Director of Ethics, Hilary Jones, added, “Across our business, customers and staff have called for help. We can only imagine the horror encountered in the bush by those who go in search of animal survivors among the billions of creatures killed so far in the fires.

“In recognition of the overwhelming task of this informal” animal emergency service “, we will immediately launch a limited edition soap opera, All The Wild Things, the proceeds of which will go to animal rescue groups providing the first care, rehabilitation and restoration of the habitat. “

Buy now

Limited edition “All The Wild Things” soap, using the same eucalyptus and lemongrass formula as Outback Mate soap, is priced at £ 5 and rightly shaped like a koala. 100% of the profits go directly to the Bush Animal Fund.

Here are some more brands that are mobilizing for the planet and pledge their support.