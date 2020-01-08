Luminook is a smart lamp that is designed to better illuminate your cabinet

Loading...

With the many smart lighting options out there, yet another smart light on CES 2020 would not usually be big news. And at first glance, the Luminook does not seem to be anything special, because it is essentially just another strip of light. But the company wants to bring light to one of the darkest places in your house – the cupboard.

“In general, the lighting industry does not offer an effective solution to properly illuminate enclosed spaces such as cupboards and pantries,” said Luminook founder and CEO, Chris Stubbs.

The Luminook is designed to be mounted around the door frame in your cupboard, behind the door trim and does not need to be installed. When it detects that the door is open, the light strip lights up and stays on until the door is closed again. The light strip is compatible with all door sizes up to 72-inch wide, according to the company.

Luminook says this is a better solution than traditional ceiling lighting in most cabinets, because it provides shade-free lighting. It is also not badly priced. Although not immediately available, Luminook is currently available for pre-order on Kickstarter for $ 59 with an estimated shipping date in October. As always, we offer warning words before we support a crowdfunding project.

Users can control the color temperature of the white light produced by the light strip, and set it to automatically adjust to conditions such as the time of day or ambient light that is already present in the room, thanks to an ambient light sensor incorporated into the room. control package from Luminook. There is even a do-not-disturb mode that prevents the light strip from lighting up if you do not want to disturb others in the room.

No cables are required, because the Luminook runs on a rechargeable battery. The company claims that users can expect a battery life of around a month with average use, but with an optional power outlet adapter you can also power the Luminook with your existing cabinet light connection.

Together with the Luminook, the company also plans to offer the Luminook +, which offers brighter LEDs and what it calls “more color-dependent lighting”. The company did not announce prices.

