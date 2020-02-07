Luminaires from the Premiership Rugby 2019/20: watch on TV and live stream

Premiership Rugby is on its way with the big-hitters all fighting for position at the top of the table.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full overview of Premiership Rugby games live on TV and how you can watch them.
How to watch Premiership Rugby on TV and live stream
Premiership games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.
There are several ways to get BT Sport. If you are already a BT broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £ 10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start from £ 39.99 a month.
If you do not want or want to have BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services, including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.
Premiership Rugby programs on TV
Round 10
Friday, February 14
Gloucester v Exeter (7:45 PM) BT Sport
Saturday, February 15
Harlequins v London Irish (3 p.m.)
Leicester against wasps (3 p.m.) BT Sport
Saracens v Sale (3 p.m.)
Worcester v Bath (3 p.m.)
Sunday, February 16
Northampton against Bristol (3 p.m.) BT Sport
Round 11
Friday, February 21
Wasps against Saracens (7:45 PM) BT Sport
Sale of Leicester (20:00)
Saturday, February 22
Bath v Harlequins (15:00)
London Irish v Gloucester (3 p.m.)
Sunday, February 23
Bristol v Worcester (13:00)
Exeter against Northampton (13:00) BT Sport
Round 12
Friday, February 28
Gloucester v Sale (7:45 PM) BT Sport
Saturday, February 29
Harlequins v Exeter (3 p.m.)
Leicester v Worcester (3 p.m.)
Northampton against Saracens (3:00 PM) BT Sport
Sunday, March 1
London Irish v Wasps (2.30 p.m.)
Bath against Bristol (3 p.m.) BT Sport
Round 13
Friday, March 6
Worcester v Northampton (7:45 PM) BT Sport
Sale against London Irish (8 p.m.)
Saturday, March 7
Exeter v Bath (2.30 p.m.)
Wasps against Gloucester (2.30 p.m.)
Sunday, March 8
Saracens against Leicester (13:00) BT Sport
Bristol v Harlequins (3 p.m.)
Round 14
Friday, March 20
Bristol against Saracens (7:45 PM) BT Sport
Saturday, March 21
Bath v London Irish (3 p.m.)
Exeter v Leicester (3 p.m.)
Northampton v wasps (3 p.m.)
Worcester against Gloucester (3 p.m.) BT Sport
Sunday, March 22
Harlequins v Sale (3 p.m.) BT Sport
Round 15
Friday, March 27
Leicester v Bath (7:45 PM) BT Sport
Saturday, March 28
London Irish v Northampton (3 p.m.)
Saracens against Harlequins (3 p.m., Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) BT Sport
Wasps against Worcester (3 p.m.)
Gloucester against Bristol (5:30 PM) BT Sport
Sunday, March 29
Sale of Exeter (3 p.m.) BT Sport
Round 16
April 10-12
Bristol against Exeter
Leicester against London Irish
Northampton v Bath
Saracens against Gloucester
Wasps for sale
Worcester v Harlequins
Round 17
April 17-19
Bath v wasps
Exeter against Worcester
Gloucester against Leicester
Harlequins against Northampton
London Irish against Saracens
Sell at Bristol
Round 18
April 24-26
Gloucester against London Irish
Harlequins v Bath
Leicester v Sale
Northampton against Exeter
Saracens against wasps
Worcester against Bristol
Round 19
8-10 May
Bath against Worcester
Bristol against Northampton
Exeter against Gloucester
London Irish against Harlequins
Sale against Saracens
Wasps against Leicester
Round 20
May 15-17
Gloucester against Harlequins
Leicester against Northampton
London Irish against Worcester
Sale v Bad
Saracens against Exeter
Wasps against Bristol
Round 21
29 – 31 May
Bath against Gloucester
Bristol against Leicester
Exeter against London Irish
Harlequins v Wasps
Northampton v sale
Worcester against Saracens
Round 22
Saturday, June 6
Gloucester against Northampton
Leicester against Harlequins
London Irish against Bristol
Sell at Worcester
Saracens against Bath
Wasps v Exeter
Semi-finals
12-13 June
Last
Saturday, June 20