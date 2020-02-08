Luminaires from the Premiership Rugby 2019/20: watch on TV and live stream

Premiership Rugby is on its way with the big-hitters all fighting for position at the top of the table.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full overview of Premiership Rugby games live on TV and how you can watch them.

How to watch Premiership Rugby on TV and live stream

Premiership games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.

There are several ways to get BT Sport. If you are already a BT broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £ 10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start from £ 39.99 a month.

If you do not have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services, including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Premiership Rugby programs on TV

Round 10

Friday, February 14

Gloucester v Exeter (7:45 PM) BT Sport

Saturday, February 15

Harlequins v London Irish (3 p.m.)

Leicester against wasps (3 p.m.) BT Sport

Saracens v Sale (3 p.m.)

Worcester v Bath (3 p.m.)

Sunday, February 16

Northampton against Bristol (3 p.m.) BT Sport

Round 11

Friday, February 21

Wasps against Saracens (7:45 PM) BT Sport

Sale of Leicester (20:00)

Saturday, February 22

Bath v Harlequins (15:00)

London Irish v Gloucester (3 p.m.)

Sunday, February 23

Bristol v Worcester (13:00)

Exeter against Northampton (13:00) BT Sport

Round 12

Friday, February 28

Gloucester v Sale (7:45 PM) BT Sport

Saturday, February 29

Harlequins v Exeter (3 p.m.)

Leicester v Worcester (3 p.m.)

Northampton against Saracens (3:00 PM) BT Sport

Sunday, March 1

London Irish v Wasps (2.30 p.m.)

Bath against Bristol (3 p.m.) BT Sport

Round 13

Friday, March 6

Worcester v Northampton (7:45 PM) BT Sport

Sale against London Irish (8 p.m.)

Saturday, March 7

Exeter v Bath (2.30 p.m.)

Wasps against Gloucester (2.30 p.m.)

Sunday, March 8

Saracens against Leicester (13:00) BT Sport

Bristol v Harlequins (3 p.m.)

Round 14

Friday, March 20

Bristol against Saracens (7:45 PM) BT Sport

Saturday, March 21

Bath v London Irish (3 p.m.)

Exeter v Leicester (3 p.m.)

Northampton v wasps (3 p.m.)

Worcester against Gloucester (3 p.m.) BT Sport

Sunday, March 22

Harlequins v Sale (3 p.m.) BT Sport

Round 15

Friday, March 27

Leicester v Bath (7:45 PM) BT Sport

Saturday, March 28

London Irish v Northampton (3 p.m.)

Saracens against Harlequins (3 p.m., Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) BT Sport

Wasps against Worcester (3 p.m.)

Gloucester against Bristol (5:30 PM) BT Sport

Sunday, March 29

Sale of Exeter (3 p.m.) BT Sport

Round 16

April 10-12

Bristol against Exeter

Leicester against London Irish

Northampton v Bath

Saracens against Gloucester

Wasps for sale

Worcester v Harlequins

Round 17

April 17-19

Bath v wasps

Exeter against Worcester

Gloucester against Leicester

Harlequins against Northampton

London Irish against Saracens

Sell ​​at Bristol

Round 18

April 24-26

Gloucester against London Irish

Harlequins v Bath

Leicester v Sale

Northampton against Exeter

Saracens against wasps

Worcester against Bristol

Round 19

8-10 May

Bath against Worcester

Bristol against Northampton

Exeter against Gloucester

London Irish against Harlequins

Sale against Saracens

Wasps against Leicester

Round 20

May 15-17

Gloucester against Harlequins

Leicester against Northampton

London Irish against Worcester

Sale v Bad

Saracens against Exeter

Wasps against Bristol

Round 21

29 – 31 May

Bath against Gloucester

Bristol against Leicester

Exeter against London Irish

Harlequins v Wasps

Northampton v sale

Worcester against Saracens

Round 22

Saturday, June 6

Gloucester against Northampton

Leicester against Harlequins

London Irish against Bristol

Sell ​​at Worcester

Saracens against Bath

Wasps v Exeter

Semi-finals

12-13 June

Last

Saturday, June 20