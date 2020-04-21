Lululemon apologizes after former staffer promoted offensive T-shirt on social media

VANCOUVER (News 1130) — Lululemon issued a statement Tuesday apologizing for a now-former staff who promoted a T-shirt on-line that the corporation condemned as “inappropriate and inexcusable.”

On Sunday, Trevor Fleming, who was an art director at the Canadian work out apparel brand, posted a T-shirt developed by a California artist, for sale on his Instagram web site.

The shirt depicts a Chinese acquire-out container with bat wings, and says “bat-fried-rice” on it.

The write-up fuelled a furor on some social media sides, with some commentators declaring the shirt propagates racist stereotypes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and demanding a boycott of the model.

Additional #COVID19 racism by linking bats (incorrect virus resource it is undetermined) with the legendary Chinese American takeout container & fried rice. This is NOT #humornothate. Your laughs and “art” put people’s lives & safety at possibility.

Also, senior @lululemon director promoting. Wtf https://t.co/PhwEQ0rMOt pic.twitter.com/BeMTOyzgTr

— Kevin Huang｜黃儀軒 (@yskevinhuang) April 19, 2020

Lululemon states the shirt alone is not a person of the company’s products and solutions.

“At lululemon, our society and values are main to who we are, and we acquire issues like this incredibly critically. The T-shirt layout is not a lululemon products. We apologize that an personnel was affiliated with selling an offensive T-shirt, and we choose this really critically,” says a company spokesperson.

“The impression and the submit have been inappropriate and inexcusable and we do not tolerate this behaviour. We acted instantly, and the person associated is no extended an worker of lululemon.”