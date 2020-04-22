Luke T rides Love Island Siannise Fudge like a motorbike in a sleek new video – The Scottish Sun

LOVE Island couple Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge have treated fans with a handsome new video while isolating together.

The former villa star – who is currently locked in Luke’s house – has become creative for their latest social media upload, which sees Luke riding Siannise like a motorcycle.

9

Luke rides Siannise like a motorcycle in their latest video: Instagram

Siannise, 25, starts the video by perching on a bed with four legs.

Luke, 22, then pulls an imaginary throttle before riding on it and rides it like a motorcycle.

The soccer player leaned back as Siannise shook beneath him.

At the end of the video, both of them laughed out loud when the sound of a roaring machine played over the clip.

9

The former villa star treats followers to videos on InstagramCredit: Instagram

9

Luke rises above Siannise for clipCredit: Instagram

9

The sound of a roaring machine playing on videoCredit: Instagram

9

The couple couldn’t help but laugh when the video ended with credit: Instagram

Next to the video, Luke writes: “Sound On! We’re just trying to keep you entertained.”

Fans quickly commented on the post, with one text: “Quarantine looks fun with you two.”

Another said: “OK, this is the kind of relationship I want.”

The third adds: “This must be my new favorite.”

9

Luke and Siannise have entertained fans with their humorous posts. Credit: See Caption

9

They found love on the ITV2 Credit: Rex Features

9

Both are isolated with Credit: Instagram

9

Luke and Siannise haven’t spent a day apart. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Earlier this month, the couple revealed they had only spent an hour since leaving the Love Island villa.

Luke said, “We both said that we felt like we had won after we had each other. We don’t care what happens after that. “

Siannise added: “We are only blessed to reach that far, so that is really a bonus for us. Like Luke said, we felt like we won just seeing each other. “

Luke then continued, “The longest we’ve ever separated is about an hour!

FRONTLINE TASK

Martin Compston praised the frontline brothers when celebrities banded together to raise funds

FEEL PEACHY

Laura Anderson shows a peachy bum in a setback to locked weightlifting

Exclusive

Care clashes

Piers Morgan’s second row with lawmaker Helen Whately sparked 214 Ofcom complaints

love baby

Michelle Hardwick of Emmerdale announced her pregnancy after marrying Kate Brooks

Rant

Love Island & Falkirk fails the city brand ‘motherf *** ers’ & ‘f *** ing scumbags’

THIS IS LIFE

Look inside Amy Macdonald’s house as she dyes the hair of the Rangers ex-husband

“I thought you finished nails, didn’t you? And I got a haircut.”

Confirming the time, Siannise replied: “But that was the only time we were away from each other and it was really an hour. But do you know what? We will have no other way.

“I can’t imagine it now, not with you. If I turn around and Luke isn’t there, I think I’ll panic!”

The couple are runners up to Paige Turley and Finn Tapp, who beat them to the crown with less than one percent of the vote.

Luke Trotman from Love Island wore Siannise’s girlfriend bralet and hotpants in the funny Tik Tok video

Have story? email digishowbiz@the-sun.co.uk or contact us directly at 02077824220.

We also pay for videos. Click here to upload your own.