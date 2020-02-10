Luke Perry was omitted from the Oscars in Memoriam Segment

Every year, great filmmakers are omitted from the annual segment of the Academy Awards in honor of the artists we lost in the past year. Sometimes it’s just a matter of time; there are only so many people you can honor. (This year they even put two names on the screen at the same time, trying to identify as many people as possible.) And sometimes it seems like they just forgot to include people.

The Oscars of 2020 were no exception. While the ceremony honored greats such as Kirk Douglas, Agnes Varda, Anna Karina and D.A. Pennebaker, others are excluded. The most notable names that have gone unnoticed are Sid Haig, the star of many genre classics such as The Devil’s Rejects, Ivan Passer, the director of Cutter’s Way, and comedy legend Tim Conway. Perhaps, however, the most surprising omission was Luke Perry, who even appeared in one of the best nominees for this year, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. (Perry played Wayne Maunder, one of the stars of the TV series Lancer.)

Admittedly, Perry is best known as a TV star for his work at Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale. Perry has nevertheless made an important contribution to the film world. He played in the rodeo film 8 seconds and played Oliver in the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie from 1992. He appeared in The Fifth Element and Normal Life. He should have been there. It is shocking that he was not.

Unfortunately. If you want to see the official In Memoriam photo gallery of the Oscars, it is available here. And this thread is good accounting for all the people who should have been included.

