Luke Perry left out of the 2020 Oscars Tribute

Fans wondered why Luke Perry was not honored during the 2020 Oscars on Sunday evening (February 9).

The 92nd Academy Awards held a moving memoriam segment with a performance of The Beatles ‘Yesterday’ sung by Billie Eilish, while photos of those we lost played on a screen in the background.

Once Upon A Time … Hollywood nominated for the coveted Best Picture Award, Perry’s latest film.

The 2019 ceremony was held on February 24 and Perry died after a stroke on March 4, of course fans assumed he would be honored during this year’s broadcast.

Perry was not the only star excluded from the segment, Cameron Boyce was also omitted. Boyce died on July 6 of “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.” Boyce played in a handful of films, including Disney’s Descendants films, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, Eagle Eye, Mirrors, alongside numerous television projects.

Horror movie legend Sid Haig was also excluded from the segment. The star of House of 1000 Corpses died in September at the age of 80.

See fan responses below.

